Anthony Richardson's net worth in 2023 is $2.8 million. The former University of Florida and current Indianapolis Colts quarterback has parlayed NIL deals and an NFL contract into a wealth boom. Let's look at Anthony Richardson's net worth in 2023.

Anthony Richardson's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $2.8 million

The fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, Richardson has been named the Colts' starter as a rookie. Anthony Richardson's net worth in 2023 is approximately $2.8 million, according to fresherslive.com.

Anthony Richardson was born in Miami, Florida, on May 22nd, 2002. He played quarterback for Eastside High School in Gainesville, Florida. In high school, Richardson threw for 4,633 passing yards with 37 passing touchdowns, 1,633 rushing yards and 41 rushing touchdowns. He stayed in-state for college, committing to the University of Florida.

Anthony Richardson's college career

Richardson was a redshirt in his first year at Florida in 2020, attempting only two passes all season. He completed one of two passes, with one touchdown and one interception.

In 2021, Richardson was a backup to Emory Jones. However, he turned heads against powerhouse LSU, completing 10 of 19 passes for 167 yards, with three touchdowns, two interceptions and a rushing touchdown. The hype grew that Richardson might be a star for the Gators the following season.

Richardson led Florida to a 6-7 record in 2022 as a first-time starter, passing for 2,549 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also added 654 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. Following the end of the season, Richardson decided to cash in on the hype and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Where was Anthony Richardson drafted?

He declared for the draft amid skepticism, as many people questioned whether Richardson's numbers at Florida were worthy of a high pick. As the draft drew near, Richardson's name began to vault up the media's mock drafts. His rise was accelerated by an epic showing at the NFL scouting combine in February, where Richardson joined Cam Newton and Daunte Culpepper as the only quarterbacks to achieve a perfect Relative Athletic Score metric. Richardson's measurables ranked him as the most athletic quarterback prospect in league history.

The mock drafts were correct, as the Colts took a chance on Richardson with the fourth overall pick. Going into training camp, Richardson had to beat out veterans Gardiner Minshew and Sam Ehlinger to become the starter. On August 15th, head coach Shane Steichen announced that Richardson had earned the starting role.

Richardson's position in the draft helped him sign a four-year, $33.9 million contract. The contract included a $21.7 million signing bonus and all $33.9 million guaranteed.

Anthony Richardson NIL and endorsements

NIL refers to the new way in which college athletes can receive compensation under NCAA rules. A company using an athlete's NIL would involve a brand leveraging their name, image, and likeness through marketing and promotional endeavors. Richardson's NIL valuation was first listed as $403k, ranking him at No. 81 across college football. However, On3 reported that Richardson signed $1 million worth of NIL deals for the 2022 season.

Richardson's first NIL contract was with Gatorade, an obvious choice for the Florida Gators quarterback. For his part in the deal, Richardson promoted the SEC Game Day challenge on his social media.Richardson also partnered with Fanatics, a mainstay in the NIL space. Richardson's role was to sign jerseys, footballs and posters that would go on sale in the Fanatics store. Champs Sports was the third big name to sign Richardson, securing his rights after Florida's upset win over Utah in Week 1 of 2022.

Richardson also signed smaller deals with KloutMachine and L3 Campus.

There's no other way to put it: The ball is in Richardson's hands for his career. If he can live up to the hype, he will follow in a storied quarterback history in Indianapolis and become a household name. It will be hard to live up to the likes of Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck, but Richardson will get the opportunity out of the gate. Were you surprised by Anthony Richardson's net worth in 2023?