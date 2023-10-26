A new docuseries about John Lennon's murder, narrated by Kiefer Sutherland, is coming to Apple TV+.

The three-part docuseries is titled John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial and will feature “exclusive eyewitness interviews and previously unseen crime scene photos, shedding new light on the life and murder of music and cultural icon John Lennon and the investigation and conviction of Mark David Chapman, his confessed killer,” according to Variety.

New John Lennon docuseries about his murder

The new series is being called the “most thoroughly researched examination” of Lennon's 1980 murder. The filmmakers were granted access to the NYC Police Department, the Board of Parole, and the District Attorney's Office through Freedom of Information Act requests.

Also, there are interviews with those who were closest to Lennon at the time. There's an inside look at Chapman with a conversation with the murderer's defense lawyers, psychiatrists, detectives, and prosecutors. The series hopes to get into his killer's head and what the motivation was.

Nick Holt and Rob Coldstream direct the docuseries. It was produced for Apple TV+ by 72 Films. It is executive produced by Coldstream alongside David Glover and Mark Raphael. Simon Bunney and Louis Lee Ray are producers.

The announcement of the documentary comes at a time when the Beatles are to release their last song, Now and Then. The new tune comes out on November 2nd and includes all four members –Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr. The track was just recently completed.

John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial docuseries currently has no release date.