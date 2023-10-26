Beatles icon Paul McCartney's long-awaited High in the Clouds book is being adapted into a film. The project has gotten some massive updates.

“Hi, Hi, Hi” in the Clouds

Variety is reporting that a director, writer, composer, and production designer have all been tapped for the High in the Clouds movie. The film enlisted Toby Genkel to direct the film, with Jon Croker (Paddington 2) writing the script. Legnedary composer Michael Giacchino will compose the score. Patrick Hanenberger (The Lego Movie) will serve as the production designer.

Additionally, McCartney wrote six original songs for the movie. He will also voice one of the main characters in the film. Variety notes that two other “major” music stars are in advance talks to join the film.

Production on the film will begin in the first quarter of 2024. A first quarter of 2026 release date is eyed. Gaumont and McCartney's MPL Communications will produce the project.

Per Variety's report, the synopsis reads: “The English-language feature follows the journey of a headstrong teenage squirrel, Wirral, who lives in Gretschville, a city where music has been banned by a diva-owl, Gretsch, who wants to be the only singer in town. Determined to overthrow Gretsch and bring music back to his town, Wirral joins forces with an underground band of legendary musicians who hide high in the clouds, in a secret place called Harmonia.”

High in the Clouds was originally co-written by McCartney and Philip Ardagh in 2005. A film adaptation has been in the works for years.

Paul McCartney is currently busy with his “Got Back” tour, which is currently touring in Australia. He is also getting ready for the final Beatles song, “Now and Then,” to come out on November 2.