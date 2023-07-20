Admittedly, this weekend isn't Netflix's strongest, and the streaming platform is at the mercy of a single show coming out this weekend. Thankfully for us, this new movie coming out on Netflix this weekend is a banger, and it's a new film that critics have been high on, so hopefully it's something that you can watch this weekend that will entertain you. But that's it for everything new to Netflix coming this weekend of July 21-23, 2023. For all other new films, movies, series, and shows coming to Netflix this month of July, skip to the bottom.

New to Netflix this Weekend (July 21-23, 2023)

July 21

They Cloned Tyrone – As already mentioned, They Cloned Tyrone is the only new movie coming out this weekend on Netflix. But it's a banger. Starring Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, and Teyonah Parris with performances from David Alan Grier and Kiefer Sutherland in supporting roles. Packing in elements of satire, horror, and absurdist humor in a film that's meant to pay homage to Blaxploitation films of the 70s, They Cloned Tyrone follows an unlikely trio who inexplicably uncovers a government cloning conspiracy. The film received rave reviews when it premiered at the 27th American Black Film Festival last week, and is headed to Netflix this weekend as the sole new show coming out this weekend for the streaming platform.



Earlier this week, Sweet Magnolias Season 3 also arrived on Netflix, for you who value family, friends, and serenity, and that's pretty much it for this week. For better or for worse, that's it for us for this week. If you still want to watch something new this weekend, go watch Barbie or Oppenheimer this weekend instead. That's all of the shows, films, movies, and series that are new to Netflix this weekend. For more stuff to watch over the month of July, check out our July article for what's new on Netflix. For everything else on streaming websites, stick with ClutchPoints Entertainment.