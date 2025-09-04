Legendary rock group Foreigner is down to be the wedding band for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's eventual wedding. They just got engaged, so they are likely early in the process of wedding planning.

Foreigner penned an “open letter” to Swift and Kelce, posting it on X, formerly Twitter. They are happy for the group, and they think they'd be a good fit for the wedding.

“We know what love is,” their letter began. “We spent 40 years figuring it out… And now you guys have[,] too. Please accept this as our formal offer to be your wedding band.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding

At some point in the near future, Swift and Kelce will throw a wedding. More than likely, it will be a star-studded affair, given Swift and Kelce's high-profile statuses.

They announced their engagement on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. Swift and Kelce co-posted the news on their Instagram accounts. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” they wrote in the caption.

The engagement came nearly two years after they started dating. Their relationship became official in the fall of 2023 after Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears.

Since then, they have been going steady. Swift has attended several Chiefs games during their relationship. Kelce has also supported her while she toured the globe with the Eras Tour.

He even played an on-stage part during her concert at Wembley Stadium on June 23, 2024. Kelce performed as a background dancer while she played “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Now, he is gearing up for his 13th season with the Chiefs. Kelce and the Chiefs will open their season against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, September 5, 2025, in São Paulo, Brazil. Their home opener will take place on September 14 against the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl 59 rematch.

The Chiefs are coming off a disappointing Super Bowl 59 loss to the Eagles. They were blown out in the game, and Kelce was mostly a non-factor.