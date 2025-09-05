Surprisingly, the last match of John Cena's WWE career won't be in his home state of Massachusetts in Boston. The reason for this has been revealed.

Sports Illustrated's Jon Alba reports Boston officials “made a very strong push to host Cena's final match, but WWE wanted the city to cover costs it previously hadn’t for events.” Additionally, there was an undisclosed “timing issue.” The match will take place during the December 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13.

“WWE and TKO want Cena’s last match to be a major tourism destination event,” Alba reported. “Doing that in December in Boston around the holidays isn’t easy.”

Luckily, Boston WWE fans will have a final chance to see Cena. The November 10 edition of Monday Night RAW will emanate from TD Garden. It is being billed as Cena's “final” show in Boston.

When and where does John Cena's last WWE match take place?

Cena's final match will take place at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13. The event will take place at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

After that, WWE fans should not expect to see Cena in the squared circle. He has less than 10 dates left on his farewell tour, which began during the RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025.

Throughout this run, Cena has competed in the annual Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches. At WrestleMania 41, he won his record-setting 17th world championship against Cody Rhodes.

Then, during his title reign, he successfully defended it against his former foes Randy Orton, R-Truth, and CM Punk. His reign came to an end at SummerSlam on August 3. He lost it back to Rhodes.

Now, it is time to figure out who Cena's last opponent will be. A young star like Dominik Mysterio or Gunther — who recently retired the legendary Goldberg — is a viable option. Or, WWE could replay one of his greatest hits, like Orton or AJ Styles, for his last bout.