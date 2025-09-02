After 16 years of waiting, Liam and Noel Gallagher have reunited, and the Oasis Live '25 Tour rocked MetLife Stadium with the best example of what rock-and-roll should be.

Bands like Coldplay deliver a spectacle like no other, but this is a pure concert. Yours truly wasn't alive in the '90s to see Oasis at their peak, but they are still going at the highest level. Backed by the legendary Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs, Gem Archer, Andy Bell, and Joey Waronker, the Gallaghers treat their loyal fans — the “best,” per Noel — to a journey through predominantly their first three albums.

All of this is to say that Oasis' Live 2025 reunion tour was worth the wait. Despite a 16-year break, they haven't missed a beat (with the exception of one Noel flub at the beginning; playing the guitar intro of “Acquiesce” instead of “Hello”) . There are no lulls in this show, as Oasis gives fans everything they want out of the setlist. You'd think the Gallaghers have been playing us all for 16 years and secretly rehearsing; that's how good they sound. It's absolutely “biblical,” “spiritual,” or any other adjective Liam loves to use.

Oasis Live '25 tour review

Cast and Cage the Elephant warmed up the crowd for Oasis. As their stage time neared, a video package began to play with “F****n' in the Bushes” playing in the backdrop.

The hype is surreal, seeing all of the news outlets' speculation after Oasis initially teased the reunion tour. Nearly a full year later, the shows have come to fruition. Perhaps you were scared the Gallaghers would have another falling out before the tour could hit your city. You'll be relieved upon seeing them enter the stage holding hands. From there, it's two hours straight of rock-and-roll.

They opened with “Hello” from their (What's the Story) Morning Glory? album, a fitting reintroduction for the group. As corny as it sounds, it felt significant as the group greeted the 80,000+ New Jersey crowd (even Liam was confused by the New York/New Jersey billing of the MetLife Stadium show).

MetLife Stadium

For what it's worth, MetLife Stadium has good sound quality. While it was hard to tell what Liam was saying when bantering, his voice was crystal clear when singing. Noel's guitar could have had a stronger presence in the mix, but it otherwise sounded good.

Noel assumes the lead guitar duties for the most part, though “Bonehead” also splits reps with him. He is still as sharp as he was in the '90s, nailing every guitar solo. He looked even more passionate than ever when playing. It appears he is even more emotional about the fans coming back to see them nearly two decades after their breakup.

Listening to Liam's solo ventures, he sounds infinitely better with Oasis. Singing “Wonderwall” has to seem as mundane as the idea of hearing it (even as a fan, it was not one that excited me), and yet, Liam gave it his all. Maybe it's the hype and anticipation of this being a reunion tour, maybe it's his God-given ability, but it seems likely it's just his happiness being where he's best: with his brother.

“Hello” segues into what could have also opened the show, “Acquiesce.” It's Noel's first opportunity to belt, and he does not disappoint. The entire crowd sang the chorus with him, and it was seriously “spiritual.”

What followed was a sequence of hits. “Morning Glory,” “Some Might Say,” and “Bring It On Down” were played next. Liam's bit on the tour is having everyone jump with their backs facing the stage during “Cigarettes & Alcohol,” which the MetLife floor obliged (the lower bowls and nosebleeds not so much).

The so-so New York/New Jersey crowd

It was surprising that Oasis' second gig in the United States in over a decade was played to a mixed crowd. They jumped during “Hello,” but the hype died after “Cigarettes & Alcohol.”

That was disappointing. The United States crowds were never going to top the heroes' welcome the Gallaghers received in Manchester.

It felt as though most of the crowd was there to be a part of the reunion tour, not because they loved Oasis. If the crowd dies when “Half the World Away” is played, you know something is wrong. But, in the TikTok generation, that seems par for the course, as many spent the concert recording from their phones.

Oasis has the benefit of a bevy of songs with kick-ass intros. It's impossible not to groove when “Supersonic” or “Roll With It” start. They have an infectious energy, and Oasis did not play around when it came to the setlist.

While it's hard not to call the Oasis Live '25 Tour a “greatest hits tour,” their discography is so strong that it would be warranted if it were one. There's a difference between playing a strong set with your best songs and milking nostalgia, as the Jonas Brothers recently showed.

Liam gives Noel Gallagher time to shine

Even with how explosive Oasis' set can be, the highlight of their show is Noel's mini acoustic set. In between the electric “Roll With It” and the iconic ballad “Stand by Me,” Noel gets a three-song set of songs he leads.

Two of the songs — “Talk Tonight” and “Half the World Away” — are featured on the band's compilation of B-sides, The Masterplan. The latter is a show-stealer, with Noel letting the crowd sing entire choruses.

There are slight arrangement changes to some songs, including adding a horns section prominently in “Half the World Away.” It's almost more mid-Beatles than before.

Noel is the MVP of Oasis. From songwriting to backing vocals, he barely gets the appreciation he deserves. Perhaps that is why he did such a remarkable job with the High Flying Birds as a frontman.

He mostly takes a backseat to his younger brother during Oasis' reunion tour, but he does not appear to mind. Pettiness only gets you so far, and he just makes the most of his time in the spotlight.

Of course, “Don't Look Back in Anger” remains a live highlight. While Noel doesn't sing the first two choruses, he comes in intensely during the final refrain.

Should you see Oasis' Live '25 Tour?

At this point in their career, the Gallaghers are there to put on a show for their audience. The banter was largely kept short and sweet, with some touching moments in between (namely Liam dedicating “Live Forever” to the “kiddies in Minneapolis”).

There is genuinely no better feeling than a concert like this. What Oasis lacks in pizzazz, they make up for in performance. They're the definition of cool, despite not having a 16K resolution LED screen or 80,000 light-up wristbands.

Music — particularly the rock genre — has needed a kick in the pants. Oasis has picked up right where they left off after their historic rise in the '90s.

The break, while devastating for die-hard fans, has breathed new life into the group. Liam and Noel Gallagher appear on the same page for the first time in decades, and Oasis is better for it.

God only knows what the future holds for the band. Will Oasis tour after their 2025 reunion? It's possible, but how can you top something that's already perfect? Sure, hearing fan-favorites like “She's Electric” or “Digsy's Dinner” would have been nice, but there is no low point in their show.

Oasis has perfected the act of a rock-and-roll concert. Swifties can have their Eras Tour attendance records — the Oasis Live '25 Tour feels bigger than it, with a third of the amount of shows being played.

Regardless of what's next, Oasis proved that their legacy will “Live Forever.” Live '25 could have been a cash grab by two old-timers out of their prime. Instead, Liam's vocals sound more angelic than ever, and Noel is having fun.