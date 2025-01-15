The Texas football team saw its season end in a tough 28-14 loss to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. Since then, Texas has seen a ton of players depart for the NFL Draft, including star right tackle Cameron Williams as well as wide receivers Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond.

One of the big question marks was quarterback Quinn Ewers. However, Ewers declared for the NFL Draft on Wednesday, putting all those rumblings to bed.

As such, it is officially time for Arch Manning to take over as the QB1 in Texas. While the roster will look much different in 2025, Manning flashed his potential earlier this year while playing after Ewers suffered an injury.

Nonetheless, here are some way-too-early bold predictions for Arch Manning after Ewers decided to go to the NFL.

Arch Manning enters Heisman Trophy conversation

Manning threw for 939 yards with nine touchdowns and a pair of interceptions during his limited run this season. After Ewers got injured in the game against UTSA, Manning took over and then started against Louisiana-Monroe and Mississippi State, both games that Texas won.

Manning threw for four touchdowns against UTSA in a blowout win, but he tossed a pair of interceptions against Louisiana-Monroe in his first-ever start before throwing for 325 yards and two scores the week after.

There is no doubt Manning has a ton of talent, and the five-star quarterback has been waiting patiently for his turn to run the show. Even with Texas losing some big-name players, Manning should begin the year in the Heisman Trophy conversation, and there is a good chance he will end up as a finalist when it's all said and done.

Texas returns to the College Football Playoff

Will Texas be able to win the SEC in 2025? That is a different question, especially with Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and a huge gauntlet of talented teams in the SEC. Still, Texas should have another likely path to the College Football Playoff.

Some argue that Manning is far and away better than Ewers at the quarterback position, although the players who left for the NFL are big holes to fill. The Longhorns made the CFP this season without winning the SEC title, although they were one field goal away from defeating Georgia in the SEC championship game.

In 2024, Texas did not play either Alabama or LSU in its inaugural SEC season and neither team is on Texas' schedule in 2025, either.

At Ohio State

Vs. San Jose State

Vs. UTEP

Vs. Sam Houston

At Florida

Vs. Oklahoma

At Kentucky

At Mississippi State

At Georgia

Vs. Arkansas

Vs. Texas A&M

Texas begins the year with a Cotton Bowl rematch against Ohio State in Columbus before a cakewalk non-conference schedule after that. Still, if Manning lives up to the hype, Texas should be in the College Football Playoff for the third year in a row.

Arch Manning eclipses Quinn Ewers' 2024 numbers

This might be a stretch given it will be Manning's first season as a full-time starter and Texas lost a flurry of weapons recently. However, there is a path to Manning's numbers being better than Ewers were in 2024.

This past season, Ewers threw for 3,472 yards with 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions despite missing two games earlier in the season. In 2023, Ewers three for 3,479 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions, so he has done well as the starter for the Longhorns.

On the other hand, Manning brings more talent to the table, and his above-average rushing ability can open things up on the offense, making things easier for Steve Sarkisian and company to expand the playbook.

It won't take long before Manning gets tested with Texas facing Ohio State to begin the year, although he has a few easier games after that to settle in before the SEC schedule begins. Nonetheless, the expectations are going to be through the roof for Manning in his first year as the QB for the Longhorns.