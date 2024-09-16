ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Texas football has been successful running Steve Sarkisian's offense this season. Redshirt freshman Arch Manning was proof of that in the Longhorns' 56-7 dominance over UTSA on Saturday, and there could be room for more in the coming weeks with Quinn Ewers' injury. So much, that his odds to win the 2024-25 Heisman trophy have skyrocketed.

BetMGM online sportsbook released the latest Heisman odds on Monday. Miami QB Cam Ward (+450) is the favorite, while Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart and Alabama QB Jalen Milroe trail at +700.

The award typically goes to the nation's best quarterback, so no surprise here on the latest leaderboard. Manning, who opened the year at +10000, now has +1600 odds to win.

After Manning was swapped for the injured Quinn Ewers in the second quarter of their Week 3 win, he put on a legacy performance. He completed 9-of-12 passes for four touchdowns, while rushing three times for 53 yards and one touchdown.

Texas football has its second consecutive home game in Week 4 against UL Monroe, where Manning should get a lot of reps under center once again. And perhaps a larger role.

Texas football's Arch Manning will work more with the first-team offense in practice

To be fair, Ewers has played exceptionally well as starting QB through three games. He was leading the Heisman voting after putting up 246 yards and three touchdowns against Michigan in Week 2.

Texas popped up as the No. 1 team in the country on Sunday, and they want to be careful with the future of their regular season. They play Mississippi State in Week 5, and then go into a bye week where Ewers could get himself back up to full speed. That said, MGM removed Ewers from the Heisman board since the long-term implications of his injury are uncertain. Regardless, now would be the right time to let Manning run the offense, before they have to face the brunt of their schedule.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian will likely shift the offense around in practice this week.

It's not too often that a Power Four program can successfully use two QBs to engineer its system, but the Longhorns may have set a new standard with Ewers and Manning. While they are the top team in the country, they are also still a long road away from being crowned National Champions. Proving how they handle adversity will be their next step.

Ewers' oblique injury could potentially call for Manning to get the first start of his collegiate career on September 21.