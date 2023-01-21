Arden Key of the Jacksonville Jaguars is under fire after taking down Patrick Mahomes with a harsh, pull-down motion that injured the Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro quarterback in the first quarter of the divisional playoff game.

THE IMMEDIATE DROP DOWN TO THE LEG not even trying to wrap & tackle pic.twitter.com/rmT3NmZEev — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 21, 2023

This is an attempt to hurt a player https://t.co/yY8jgBIlG7 — Bobby Stroupe (@bobbystroupe) January 21, 2023

Arden Key was trying to trap that ankle. https://t.co/bdV9vHPOdT — Kent Swanson (@kent_swanson) January 21, 2023

The fifth-year defensive end combined with Josh Allen to bring down Mahomes as he threw to Blake Bell. The quarterback went down awkwardly and came out of the game shortly thereafter. Mahomes was replaced on the next possession by Chad Henne, who finished the first half.

Key was ripped on Twitter, as observers claimed his play was dirty or reckless. No penalty was called on the play by game officials.

Henne was able to lead the Chiefs to a touchdown, taking Kansas City on a 12-play, 98-yard drive. The backup quarterback’s 1-yard scoring pass to tight end Travis Kelce paid off that possession. That play gave Kansas City a 17-7 lead, and the Chiefs took a 17-10 lead at halftime.

Mahomes was able to jog back onto the field with his ankle heavily taped at the start of the third quarter. He started the second half under center for Kansas City.

The Chiefs are the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. They will face either the Buffalo Bills or the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game if they survive against the Jaguars.

However, Mahomes may not be at the top of his game from this point forward. The hit by Arden Key may turn out to be the key factor for the Chiefs as they attempt to advance.