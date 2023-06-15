Argentina and Australia meet in the International Friendly! Catch the International Friendly odds series here, featuring our Argentina-Australia prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Argentina, the top-ranked team in the world FIFA rankings, continues its magnificent run in international competitions. Since 2020, they were only beaten once, which was in their World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia.

Australia is also putting itself in the globe as one of the teams to watch out for in terms of soccer. Australia finished second in Group D of the World Cup group stages and suffered a Round of 16 exit against today's hosts.

Here are the Argentina-Australia soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

International Friendly Odds: Argentina-Australia Odds

Argentina: -650

Australia: +1000

Draw: +600

Over 2.5 Goals: -280

Under 2.5 Goals: +192

How to Watch Argentina vs. Australia

TV: N/A

Stream: CBS Sports Golazo, VIX+, Paramount+

Time: 8 AM ET / 5 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Argentina Can Beat Australia

The Argentine national team is in an exceptional moment on the world football stage. In addition to holding the top position in the FIFA Ranking, they are the current world champions. The team has been on an impressive eight-game unbeaten streak, showcasing their consistency and strength on the field.

Argentina is in the midst of a purple patch at the moment and pulled off a historic World Cup triumph last year. The Albiceleste had two games in March that ended in victories. They eased past Curacao by a 7-0 margin in their previous game and had a 2-0 outing against Panama.

Argentina are unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 2-1 margin at the hands of Saudi Arabia in the opening game of their 2022 World Cup campaign.

The Argentinians have a predictably excellent record against Australia and have won six out of the eight matches played between the two teams. The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the World Cup last year and ended in a narrow 2-1 victory for Argentina. Three Argentines were in the scoreline – Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez provided the goals while Enzo Fernandez committed an own goal. Argentina had complete possession of the game, tallying 61% ball possession, 14 total shots, and 695 passes.

Argentina has assembled an excellent squad under Lionel Scaloni and is arguably one of the most well-settled teams in international football at the moment. For the June tests with Australia and Indonesia, coach Lionel Scaloni invited almost all the guys who became world champions in Qatar, and added some new forces. Lisandro Martinez is sidelined with an injury, while Papu Gomez, Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martinez, and Angel Correa are left out of this game.

As expected, Lionel Messi will be present, and he will be joined by newcomers Alejandro Garnacho, Facundo Buonanotte, Facundo Medina, and Leonardo Balerdi. Another standout player is Angel di Maria, a midfielder who plays a crucial role in the attacking sector.

Why Australia Can Beat Argentina

Currently, the Australian national team is ranked 29th in the FIFA Ranking and is the fourth-ranked team in the AFC. After the disappointing defeat to Argentina in the last World Cup, the team is determined to prove its worth. Despite that, the team had a positive performance in the tournament, beating Tunisia and Denmark in the group stages to reach the round of 16.

Australia also punched above its weight in the World Cup and has grown in stature as a footballing nation over the past decade. However, the Socceroos had mixed results in friendly games last March. They slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Ecuador after beating them 3-1 four days prior.

Argentina proves to be a tough opponent for the Australians. Australia have secured only one victory against Argentina in their history, defeating the Albiceleste 4-1 at home in 1988. The Land Down Under needs to bounce back, as they have lost four of their last six matches in all competitions.

Head coach Graham Arnold has made a lot of rotations. Of the 23 invited players, as many as 12 were part of the World Cup Qatar, while some experienced members remained on the sidelines due to injuries. Otherwise, Tom Glover and Alessandro Circati received their first call-up to the national team.

As for individual highlights, Mathew Leckie, a forward for Melbourne City, has been catching attention as the team’s top scorer. With a knack for scoring goals, he has been a key player for the national team. Harry Souttar, a defender for Leicester City, is also emerging as one of the main names of the new Australian generation.

Final Argentina-Australia Prediction & Pick

Both teams have been impressive in their football runs. However, Argentina remains the better team on paper and should secure the win.

Final Argentina-Australia Prediction & Pick: Argentina (-650), Over 2.5 goals (-280)