Published December 2, 2022

By RB Hayek · 4 min read

Argentina will meet Australia as both teams have advanced to the Knockout Stage to set up this exciting showdown in the Round of 16. It’s time to continue our World Cup odds series and make an Argentina-Australia prediction and pick.

Argentina has advanced to the Round of 16 off the heels of a tipsy-turvy Group Stage. Things looked bad when they lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia. Then, they overcame their issues and defeated Mexico 2-0 and followed it up with a 2-0 victory over Poland.

The Argentinians are again in the Round of 16 and continue their search for their first championship since 1986. They have advanced to the later stages for the last four World Cup appearances. Argentina lost to France 4-3 in the Round of 16 in 2018 and looks to redeem itself from that loss. Also, they lost to Germany in the 2014 finals and 2010 and 2006 quarterfinals. They may not have to face Germany this time, but they will still have challenges ahead. However, they must get past Australia first.

Australia advanced to the World Cup despite a rough start to their group stage. In the first match, they fell 4-1 to France, and things looked bleak. However, they persevered by defeating Tunisia 1-0 and Denmark 1-0. The Australians showed excellent resilience in returning and claiming victories in their last two games. They advanced to the Round of 16 for the first time since 2006, where they fell to Italy. How will they fare against the heavily-favored Argentina?

Here are the Argentina-Australia World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

World Cup Odds: Argentina-Australia Odds

Argentina: -2000

Australia: +1160

Over 2.5 Goals: -126

Under 2.5 Goals: +104

Why Argentina Will Beat Australia

Everyone expects Argentina to win. Ultimately, they have the star power and the experience to get things done. But they must execute now. Significantly, Lionel Messi is the star everyone looks to be.

Messi has two goals and one assist with 12 shots in the 2022 World Cup. Additionally, he has 151 passes. Messi is a star and one of the main reasons Argentina has advanced to the Knockout Stage. However, he needs help and has some teammates that can deliver that assistance. Julian Alvarez has one goal on five shots, along with 35 passes. Also, Angel Di Maria has one assist and two shots with 102 passes.

The midfielders have come to play and executed their chances at almost every opportunity. Substantially, Rodrigo De Paul has been one of their better midfielders. He has two shots and 293 passes. Alexis Mac Allister has also added a goal on two shots with 90 passes. Enzo Fernandez also has excelled, with one goal, one assist, three shots, and 157 passes.

The defense has remained elite, not allowing anyone to cross the threshold. Nicolas Otamendi has six tackles and eight clears. Additionally, Nahuel Molina has one assist with three tackles and two clears. Cristian Romero has eight clears and one tackle to contribute to the effort. Meanwhile, goalie Emiliano Martinez has not had to do much, with only one save.

Argentina will beat Australia if its stars rise and excel on the world stage. Additionally, they will get past Australia with no issues if their defense remains steady.

Why Australia Will Beat Argentina

Australia will be the heavy underdog. However, there is always hope; they can pull off the upset if their players can formulate the perfect game plan.

Mitchell Duke has one goal on six shots with 51 passes. Additionally, Riley McGree has added an assist with two shots and 55 passes. These two are incredible, but they need assistance from the midfield. Ultimately, the Aussies have three solid players that can excel in the middle of the field. Jackson Irvine has three shots with 90 passes. Additionally, Aaron Mooy has added one shot with 149 passes. Matthew Leckie has added a goal on one shot with 85 passes.

But the defense has some holes in it, and not many players who can defend efficiently. Significantly, Milos Degenek and Harry Souttar are the defensive pieces carrying the Aussies. Degenek has six clears and five tackles, while Souttar has two tackles and 20 clears. Meanwhile, goalie Mat Ryan has been spectacular, with nine saves.

Australia will beat Argentina if they can stop Messi and prevent the Argentinian weapons from running freely. Also, they must establish possession to have a chance to pull off the upset.

Final Argentina-Australia Prediction & Pick

Argentina is a heavy bet, but it is also not worthwhile. Ultimately, the better bet is to pick the points. Argentina will win this match, but they will also score a few goals against an inexperienced Australian team. There will be plenty of goals to go around and a possible blowout win for Argentina.

Final Argentina-Australia Prediction & Pick: Over 2.5 Goals: -126