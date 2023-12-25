Ariana Grande brought her father Ed Butera to her boyfriend Ethan Slater's 'Spamalot' show. She previously saw the show opening night.

Ariana Grande is showing her father her boyfriend's acting skills. The Grammy-winner took her father Ed Butera to Ethan Slater's Broadway show Spamalot. Grande showed off how good of a time they were having via her Instagram Story on Christmas Eve. The daughter and father duo seemed to have a lot of fun on the set of Spamalot with her father reposting Grande's Story writing “So much fun!!”

Grande has been in the Christmas spirit with not only supporting Slater in Spamalot but seemingly showing off her support at home too. The Positions creator uploaded a photo of herself and her Christmas tree last week where fans had noticed one of her ornaments gave a subtle hint of her boyfriend Ethan Slater. On her tree, the “thank u, next” singer has an ornament that is shaped like a can of SPAM. Fans believed it was a nod to her beau Slater who is currently in the production of Spamalot on Broadway.

Ariana Grande Supports Ethan Slater At Spamalot Premiere

This is not the first time Grande has seen Slater perform in Spamalot. Slater made his Spamalot debut on Tuesday (Oct. 31) with the Grammy winner in the audience cheering him on.

Grande did not come to the show alone either. She grabbed her previous Victorious costar Elizabeth Gillies to enjoy the musical with her. On social media, the women were seen leaving the theater with a Playbill and the Spamalot crown. The video shows the “thank u, next” singer crossing politely telling fans she couldn't take a photo with them at this time.

Grande and Slater began sparking romance rumors shortly after it was announced that the singer and her ex-husband Dalton Gomez were separated. Fans noticed that Grande was not wearing her wedding ring during Wimbledon which was back in early July. It was later reported that the two have been separated since January.

“Ariana and Dalton have been having some issues for months now,” a source told US Weekly back in July . “They were having issues before she left for Wicked filming [in London] that they couldn’t resolve, and the distance did not help. They haven’t been speaking and are separated, and a divorce is likely.”

The two finalized their divorce in September. Grande filed first on Monday (Sept. 18), citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce, and Gomez followed up with his filing immediately. According to TMZ, Grande “cut Gomez a check,” and everything was smooth sailing at the courthouse.

Slater filed for divorce from his wife Lily Jay back in July.