Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have officially filed for divorce, TMZ first reported today. It was announced back in June that the two have been separated since January.

Grande filed first on Monday (Sept. 18), citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce, and Gomez followed up with his filing immediately. According to the publication, Grande “cut Gomez a check,” and everything was smooth sailing at the courthouse.

The “thank u, next” singer and the real estate broker were married for two years prior to their divorce. According to Entertainment Tonight, friends of the singer and broker were concerned about her relationship with Gomez from the beginning.

“Ariana and Dalton’s friends have always been concerned by their whirlwind romance and felt their relationship would ultimately be short-lived,” one source told the publication. “Their relationship has been rocky at different points, and they've had trouble making time for each other with scheduling issues.”

Another source added: “Ariana and Dalton have been having some issues for months now. They were having issues before she left for Wicked filming [in London] that they couldn’t resolve, and the distance did not help. They haven’t been speaking and are separated, and a divorce is likely.”

As for scheduling issues, when Ariana Grande was filming “Wicked,” she met her now-boyfriend Ethan Slater. Dalton Gomez was in Los Angeles, where the couple was originally based due to the Grammy winner's career as well as Gomez's realty business.

Slater was previously married to Lily Jay, and were high school sweethearts. They were married for four years and have one son together.

“Ethan is trying to be as amicable as possible with Lilly as he navigates his next steps. He wants to be the best dad he can be, regardless of the current circumstances,” a source told ET in August. “He is taking things day by day and trying to keep his private life private, out of respect for everyone involved.”

Slater filed for divorce from Jay in July. Earlier this month, it was reported that Grande and Slater have been living together.

According to Daily Mail, Grande and Slater are living together in New York. Slater is apparently preparing for his upcoming role of the Broadway production of “Spamalot.”