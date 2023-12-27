Ariana Grande teases fans with news two years in the making

Ariana Grande, the Grammy-winning pop sensation, has sent her fans into a frenzy with a thrilling teaser of her return to the music scene, Billboard reports. After a hiatus of over two years, the songstress took to Instagram to share glimpses of her studio sessions, signaling her much-anticipated comeback.

In a series of photos and videos, Ariana Grande offered a sneak peek into her creative process, including shots of herself in the studio alongside songwriter and producer Ilya, known for collaborating on hits like “Problem,” “God Is a Woman,” and “No Tears Left to Cry.” The singer playfully captioned the images with a promise: “See you next year.”

Fans were further treated to a surprise from Grande, as she sent out packages to some lucky followers. The packages included a red REM Beauty lipstick, with fans speculating that the enclosed postcard might serve as the cover art for her upcoming single. The postcard featured a close-up of Grande's lips adorned with deep-red lipstick.

Adding a touch of humor, the singer shared a set of selfies showcasing different moods, jokingly referring to them as “the two moods of the album.” One photo captured her flashing a thumbs-up with tears streaming down her cheeks, while another depicted her dancing during a FaceTime call.

Ariana Grande's last album, “Positions,” dropped in 2020, claiming the top spot on the Billboard 200 and delivering the chart-topping single “Positions.” The artist has been hinting at her upcoming project on Instagram, with prior posts on December 7 and December 17, building anticipation for her seventh album.

As the countdown to her musical return gains momentum, Ariana Grande has not only reignited the excitement among her devoted fan base but also showcased her signature blend of creativity and playfulness in the journey towards her next musical chapter.