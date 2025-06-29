Taylor Swift is still on the mind of one of her exes, Matty Healy. During his headlining set at Glastonbury, he bragged about his songwriting skills while also seemingly referencing her last album, The Tortured Poets Department.

“I want to be sincere for a second with everybody,” Healy told fans ahead of performing “Chocolate” with gibberish lyrics. “What this moment is making me realize is that, yeah… what this moment's making me realize is that, and I'm being sincere, I probably am the best.”

“I'm probably the best songwriter of my generation. The best, what do we say, a poet, ladies and gentlemen, is what I am,” Healy added seemingly poking fun at himself. “Generational wordsmith. I just wanted to remind you, you know, in the next couple of minutes, these lyrics, this poetry, I bleed for you. Alright? Just take that in, alright? Take it away, boys.”

Later on, Healy said he was “only joking about being a poet,” per the Daily Mail.

Healy and Swift dated briefly in 2023 before her romance with Travis Kelce. They originally met in 2014. He is now engaged to Gabbriette Bechtel, whom he announced in June 2024.

She released The Tortured Poets department last year and even before that, she has been considered one of the best songwriters of the generation. On her latest album, she referred to Healy on the records: Guilty as Sin?” “Fresh Out the Slammer,” “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)” and “loml.”

When Has Matty Healy Mention Taylor Swift?

Earlier this year, 1975 was rumored to release a new album called God Has Entered My Body this year. The title track supposedly has a reference to Swift.

“Everyone at the studio thought this was about Matty’s fling with Taylor and their fleeting romance,” the insider said to Billboard, adding, “Matty will never publicly comment on his relationships, but he lets his deepest feelings out in his songs and gets everything off his chest.”

This is not the first time that Healy has mentioned Swift publicly.

“Last year, I became a way more well-known public figure for loads of different reasons,” he said on the Doomscroll podcast in 2024 referring to his brief romance with the singer. “I think that a lot of artists become very interested in their lore, or they become interested in the things that have happened outside of their art that people know about, and they want to address that [in their music,]” he added as he potentially teasing that fans might get answered about their failed romance in new music.

While Swift has not commented on Healy's Glastonbury set, she was too busy performing for the first time at Kelce's Tight End University event. She performed “Shake It Off” with Kane Brown. According to the Daily Mail, she wanted to support Kelce's event and to thank him for all of his support throughout her Eras Tour.

“She thought it would be fun to perform, and it made sure eyeballs were firmly on the Tight End University that Travis holds very close to his heart,” a source tells the Daily Mail. “Travis was there at so many of her shows and even took part. She is now repaying the favor.”