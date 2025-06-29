Before LiAngelo Ball surprised fans with his breakout hit, “Tweaker,” he was a basketball player in the G League and overseas. Since his recent success in the music industry, with “Tweaker” peaking at number 29 on the Billboard Hot 100, collaborating with Grammy-nominated rapper GloRilla, earning a spot on XXL's 2025 Freshman Class, and his $13 million ($8 million guaranteed) Def Jam Recordings record deal, Gelo shares where basketball fits in with his growing rap career.

In a conversation with Nessa on Hot 97, the “Tweaker” rapper shared that he is mainly focused on music at the moment.

“Yeah, I do play, though with my brothers and NBA players behind doors,” he admitted, referencing his brothers Lonzo Ball, who plays for the Chicago Bulls, and LaMelo Ball, who's on the Charlotte Hornets. “I’m in this music right now, though.”

“If the music is paying like that, and the people love it, I’m going to give them what they want,” he continued.

“I used to worry about all hoops,” he shared. “I was actually writing raps down and battling with my cousins.”

Gelo's Personal Life

Outside of basketball and music, Gelo has been making headlines for his personal life. Gelo's girlfriend, Rashida Nicole, shared that they're expecting a baby.

“Wish I had all the right words to describe this journey, but I guess if I had to define it, all I can truly say is: I’m grateful, terrified, anxious, nauseous,HANGRY all of thee above,” Rashida Nicole shared on Instagram with photos of herself holding her growing belly in a white dress.

“As a teen mom, I was always hesitant about going thru pregnancy and parenthood again. (Iykyk) I want to thank my daughter for being here for me during this process, always demonstrating unconditional LOVE & reassuring me that, ‘Everything is alright!' And for now…I choose to protect my peace and this beautiful energy,” the social media influencer wrote.

Gelo responded with a flaming red heart emoji and a lock and key emoji.

This follows Gelo's ex-girlfriend Nikki Mudarris accusing Gelo of cheating on her with Rashida Nicole.

“I see everyone has been sending me @gelo cheating on me,” she wrote in the since-deleted post. “I want to clear this up and speak my truth. I am just as surprised as you are. We spent 3½ years together and last week he decided to walk out on his kids and I and tell me how he got someone else pregnant (allegedly) and now is creating a new life with her.”

“Please pray for me & my healing because I will get through this. I have to be strong for my kids but I have absolutely no words,” she concluded. “Karma is real and God don't like ugly. I hope it was worth losing his family.”

Throughout the breakup, Mudarris accused Gelo of not seeing their two children, LaVelo Anthony Ball, born in July 2023, and a daughter named LaNiyah Nicole Ball, born in December 2024, for six weeks. He defended himself claiming that he “watched the kids more than her” and that he was not a “deadbeat dad.”

Gelo has some exciting news ahead as he will be welcoming in his third baby with Rashida Nicole and this will be her second child. His debut album, League of My Own, will be out July 18.