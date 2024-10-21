Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham stretched his apologetic state to Monday when addressing reporters. He continued to double down on his apology toward his kicker, Ian Hershey.

The second-year Arizona State head coach admitted to the media that he “failed” his Sun Devils placekicker after his controversial critique of his play against Cincinnati, as Hershey missed two fourth-quarter field goals in the 24-14 loss. Dillingham called out his own player after missing two fourth-quarter field goals from 48 and 41 yards out. The second-year head coach encouraged ASU students to email him about trying out on Monday for Hershey's position with postgame reporters.

He's since not only apologized on social media, but Dillingham used Monday to continue his apology.

“I’ve never in my career done anything that’s had a negative effect on a kid and I’ve had some really bad seasons, some really bad pay,’’ Dillingham said via Doug Haller of The Athletic. “Absolutely failed him.”

Dillingham first said his sorry by taking to X (formerly Twitter) after his Saturday comments went viral.

“I would like to apologize in my post game press conference. I talked about our kicking game like I do offense / defense. However the kicking game is always directed at one player. I should not have done that and I apologize. This team’s losses will always 100% fall on myself,” Dillingham posted.

How confident is Dillingham after the Cincinnati loss?

Dillingham added how he did indeed receive several emails regarding students wanting to show their kicking strength.

However, he shared that members of his Arizona State coaching staff were vetting the messages. Dillingham remains content with his 2024 options in the kicking game.

“At the end of the day, we have three guys who are collegiate kickers that are really good,’’ Dillingham said. “And they are. We got to do a better job with them to get them more confident.”

Hershey has hit seven of 12 total field goals this season, with his longest from 47 yards. However, the redshirt sophomore has struggled from the 30-yard range in making three of eight attempts from the short distance.

The native of Chubbuck, Idaho, first arrived to ASU as a transfer portal addition via Idaho State. He went on to appear in four games during the 2023 season for the Sun Devils, which was Dillingham's first season as head coach. Before arriving in Tempe, Hershey was offered by only four universities per 247Sports — with Colorado State representing his lone FBS offer out of high school. He ultimately accepted the in-state opportunity from Idaho State before transferring.

Dillingham and Arizona State's other kicking options are graduate student Parker Lewis, who played at Ohio State and USC, and Carson Kieffer, who's a redshirt freshman. Both kickers are considered local prospects for the Sun Devils — with Lewis from Phoenix and Kieffer hailing from Tempe.

Despite the loss, the Arizona State football team remains one victory away from clinching bowl eligibility at 5-2. They'll travel on Saturday to take on 3-4 Oklahoma State in a Big 12 conference showdown.