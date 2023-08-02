The Arizona State football program announced that it is renaming Sun Devil Stadium to Mountain America Stadium. The change comes with a 15-year naming-rights partnership with Mountain American Credit Union, the Arizona State football program announced on Twitter.

#BREAKING: Sun Devil Stadium is now Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils (@ASUFootball)! This change comes from a 15-year naming-rights partnership with Mountain America Credit Union (@mountainamericacu) — learn more: https://t.co/b7mIeVydXo pic.twitter.com/FEN8WrFleA — Arizona State University (@ASU) August 2, 2023

The Arizona State fanbase has been calling their venue Sun Devil Stadium forever, and the reaction to the news did not make many happy on Twitter. Naming rights deals are popular in all of sports, and they are lucrative. However, fans do not like them generally. Many of the Sun Devils fans said that they will still be calling it Sun Devil Stadium.

Here is an example:

Here is another example of a fan that is refusing to use the new name.

There is ZERO chance I am calling this stadium anything but Sun Devil Stadium. Unless the Credit Union wants to pay me directly, and even then, I will probably turn it down cause it’s Sun Devil Stadium. https://t.co/Bq2NPiSJSG — Steven McCollum (@smac500) August 2, 2023

Another fan was upset that the stadium name has now changed. Saying that the old name was iconic, and critcized the athletic administration.

This is embarrassing and sad from ASU. Sun Devil Stadium is an iconic name and is underrated for its history. Once again Ray and the higher ups show they don’t care about fans/alumni. https://t.co/bah3Rn8AVn — BenPokorny (@BenPokorny) August 2, 2023

There were also some who voiced displeasure with the name along with the status of things within the Pac-12.

what a waste. Conf crumbling, no TV & Terrible idea for an out of state Utah bank to sponsor SDS – I know there are limited AZ branches. @MountainAmerica @oakviewgroup positive disruption indeed Comments were turned off on this announcement tweet so I’m sure it’s going well. https://t.co/VkRjcksxsF — Chris (@muttone1) August 2, 2023

The perception that the Pac-12 is crumbling relates to the departures of USC and UCLA, along with the rumors regarding the Big Ten targeting more schools like Oregon and Washington along with potentially Cal and Stanford as well. There is also the Colorado departure to the Big 12, and the Big 12 is rumored to be targeting schools like Arizona, Arizona State and Utah as well. It would be interesting to see how Arizona State fans react to a move to the Big 12.

The Pac-12 has also struggled to get a television contract that is satisfactory.

There is a lot that is murky regarding the future of Arizona State athletics.