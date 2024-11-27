ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The matchup with Arizona State will be Arizona's final game of the season. The Wildcats have just four wins on the year, but that doesn't make this game any less important in the scope of their rivalry. Arizona State is on the cusp of qualifying for the College Football Playoff, and a win in this game would get them into the Big 12 Championship with a chance to win and get in the playoff. Arizona could make that all a moot point if they find a way to upset them at home on Saturday. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Arizona State-Arizona prediction and pick.

Arizona State-Arizona Last Game – Matchup History

The Arizona State and Arizona rivalry will add a 98th chapter when they face off in the “Duel in the Desert.” The rivalry, also known as the Territorial Cup, began in 1899. Tempe Normal was the first winner of the matchup, which later became Arizona State. Arizona is the all-time leader in the series, owning a record of 51-44-1. Arizona has won the last two meetings, including last year's 59-23 demolition. However, Arizona State had won seven of nine before those meetings.

Noah Fifita had an incredible game against Arizona State in 2023. Fifita threw for 527 yards and one touchdown in the blowout victory but has been unable to find the same success this season. The Wildcats also leaned on senior running back Michael Wiley, who had 66 yards and two touchdowns. Arizona State was in a down year last season, but this year's Sun Devil resurgence could be trouble for the Wildcats.

Overall Series: Arizona 51-44-1

Why Arizona State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona's defense has been its most significant problem this season, but its offense hasn't been much better. Defensively, the Wildcats rank 94th in yards allowed per game with 392.1 and 103rd in points allowed per game with 30.2. ASU doesn't have an elite offense, but they should be able to do enough to come out on top of their in-state rivals. ASU ranks 54th with 399.5 yards per game and 50th with 30.5 points per game.

ASU's defense is also in the middle of the pack in college football. It ranks 44th in yards allowed per game with 343.6 and 50th in points allowed per game with 22.8. It's a brief look into the new state of college football that an average team on both sides of the ball can sneak into the playoff picture.

Why Arizona Could Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona has been abysmal on the road this season, with a 1-4 record. This means three of their four wins have come at home. Two weeks ago, Arizona defeated Houston 27-3 as one-point favorites, which could be a sign that the Wildcats will be able to keep this close as the home team.

Final Arizona State-Arizona Prediction & Pick

ASU has been lights out this season as outright winners and against the spread. The Sun Devils are 9-2 in both categories and covered every game they won this season. Their only two losses against the spread were the games they lost. If you believe Arizona State will win this game outright, then the spread is also a good bet.

