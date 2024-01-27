We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make an Arizona-Oregon prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Arizona Wildcats will head north to face the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make an Arizona-Oregon prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Wildcats fell to the Oregon State Beavers 83-80 on Thursday night. Initially, they got off to a good start and led 44-36 at halftime. But they let the Beavers come back and make it a close game. Ultimately, they even trailed by nine points with 2:29 left but battled back and tied it with 11 seconds left. But they allowed Jordan Pope to nail a three-pointer to finish the Wildcats off. Significantly, Caleb Love led the Wildcats with 23 points. Keshad Johnson added 18 points. Also, Pelle Larsson had 17 points. The Wildcats shot 52.8 percent from the field. Yet, they only made 21.4 percent of their attempts from beyond the arc. Arizona also made 67.7 percent of its attempts from the charity stripe. Moreover, they allowed Oregon State to hit 56.3 percent of their shots, including an astounding 60 percent from the triples.

Oregon defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils 80-61 on Thursday. At first, they trailed 33-28 at halftime. But they had a monster second half that helped propel them ahead. Significantly, Jermaine Cousinard led the way with 19 points. N'faly Dante added 16 points and six rebounds. Keeshawn Barthelemy added 12 points. Overall, the Ducks shot 50.9 percent from the field, including 39.1 percent from beyond the arc. The Ducks also shot 93.8 percent from the charity stripe. Subsequently, they also won the board battle 33-27. The Ducks also finished with four blocked shots.

Arizona defeated Oregon 91-76 in the last encounter on February 2, 2023, at Matthew Knight Arena. Additionally, the Ducks have gone 8-2 over the past 10 games between the two. While Arizona is 31-11 at home against Oregon, they are just 19-22 when playing at Matthew Knight Arena.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Arizona-Oregon Odds

Arizona: -4.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -178

Oregon: +4.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +146

Over: 160.5 (-115)

Under: 160.5 (-105)

How to Watch Arizona vs. Oregon

Time: 5:30 PM ET/2:30 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Arizona Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona comes into this game with a 12-7 mark against the spread. Moreover, the Wildcats are 2-3 against the spread on the road. Arizona is also 3-5 against the spread when playing conference games. Lastly, Arizona is 6-5 against the spread when playing on equal rest.

Love is their best player. So far, he is averaging 18.4 points per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field. Larsson is averaging 13.1 points per game while shooting 55.2 percent from the field, including 47.7 percent from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Oumar Ballo is averaging 12.4 points and nine rebounds per game. Johnson is averaging 11.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while shooting 55.3 percent from the field.

Arizona lost their last game because their defense fell flat. Unfortunately, their inability to cover any shot proved to be their downfall. They also allowed the Beavers to beat them with the three-pointer. Additionally, they just could not get to the defensive side fast enough to close out on the shooters. Because of that, they became vulnerable.

Arizona will cover the spread if they can build a good lead with some early shooting. Then, the defense needs to close out and play tough against long-distance shooters.

Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon is now 12-5 against the spread as they head into this battle. Also, the Ducks are 7-3 against the spread as the home team. Oregon is also 5-3 against the spread when battling members of their conference. Finally, they are 4-3 against the spread when playing on equal rest.

Cousinard is their best player. Currently, he is averaging 14.6 points per game. Look for the Ducks to get him involved. Ultimately, he is the guy that makes this team go. But he is not alone. No, there is also Dante. He is averaging 14 points per game while shooting 57 percent from the field. Jackson Shelstad is also having a productive season. So far, he is averaging 12.8 points per game while shooting 48.4 percent. He will continue to be a good third option for the Ducks. Nate Bittle returned on Thursday and put up seven points. Now, he is averaging 11.5 points per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field.

Oregon won their last game because they were able to shoot the ball efficiently and hit their shots. Also, they made some key adjustments in the second half that helped put them over the edge.

Oregon will cover the spread if Cousinard and Dante can both be productive. Then, they need to contain Love.

Final Arizona-Oregon Prediction & Pick

These teams now have the same exact record. Look for this to go to the very wire. Give me the Ducks in the money line.

Final Arizona-Oregon Prediction & Pick: Oregon ML (-178)