David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

Wednesday was the day for early entrants in the NBA Draft to withdraw their names and retain their college eligibility. There is another withdrawal deadline of June 12 but players withdrawing from that deadline will not be able to return to college basketball. This season’s Arkansas Razorbacks had a few NBA prospects on their roster but there was one in particular whom Arkansas fans were waiting on to make a decision. Last week, ClutchPoints’ own Brett Siegel reported that Razorbacks forward Jordan Walsh was leaning towards keeping his name in the NBA Draft. It became official this week as Walsh did decide to remain in the draft as per Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

NEWS: Arkansas' Jordan Walsh, the No. 39 prospect in ESPN's draft projections, is keeping his name in the 2023 NBA draft, he told ESPN. Walsh improved his standing with NBA teams at the draft combine, where he posted 15 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in 40 minutes of action. pic.twitter.com/qwiUPSiGCs — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 1, 2023

Jordan Walsh is projected to be a possible second round pick in the NBA Draft and ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel has him slated at No. 36 overall to the Orlando Magic in his latest Mock Draft.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Walsh played one season of college basketball for the Arkansas Razorbacks. During that year, he averaged 7.1 points per game, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals with splits of 43.3 percent shooting from the field, 27.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 71.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Walsh suited up in 36 games including 22 starts in a little over 24 minutes per game.

Walsh was one of the top recruits in his high school class and was a McDonald’s All-American. He committed to Arkansas and head coach Eric Musselman over offers from Texas, Arizona State, Kansas and Memphis.

Walsh is a long and lanky forward who has some solid potential on the defensive end. He had a strong showing at the Draft Combine last week.