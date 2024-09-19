Arkansas football supporters should be over the moon at the team's latest injury report. While the Razorbacks will miss several players in Saturday's game at Auburn, running back Ja'Quinden Jackson looks to be ready.

Jackson will most likely play, via On3's Pete Nakos.

“Arkansas RB Ja'Quinden Jackson is listed as probable for this weekend’s game at Auburn,” Nakos reported. “SEC’s leading rusher with 397 rushing yards and six touchdowns.”

Jackson, who's averaging 8.4 yards a carry this season, will be an essential piece to Arkansas' puzzle. The Razorbacks are an underdog even with the senior back, as they have a 41% chance to win, via ESPN Analytics.

Jackson is starting his Arkansas tenure off with a bang after transferring from Utah. The 6-foot-2, 233-pounder rushed for 797 yards on 161 carries and four scores for the Utes last year while battling ankle and foot ailments.

Will Jackson and the Razorbacks get the upset?

Arkansas football needs to play at its best to beat Auburn

While Auburn's 21-14 loss to California showed that it is beatable, winning on the road in the SEC is never an easy mission. It's doubly difficult when an esteemed coach like Hugh Freeze is on the opposite sideline.

Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman was complimentary of Freeze, via On3's Chandler Vessels.

“There’s no doubt in my mind he’ll do a great job there,” Pittman said. “They play hard. I mean, they look the part. I think they’re gonna have a really good team throughout the entire season. I think they’ll be a hard out for whoever plays them.”

Freeze is in his second season with the Tigers after leading them to a 6-7 record last year. The 54-year-old is 82-55 in the regular season and 5-3 in Bowl games across his tenures at Lambuth, Arkansas State, Ole Miss, Liberty and Auburn.

“I have high respect for Coach Freeze. He does a wonderful job,” Pittman continued. “He did a wonderful job when he was at Ole Miss before and a really, really smart guy. [He’s] smart, offensively. I’m sure he is defensively, too. But, offense is kind of his baby, and he does a wonderful, wonderful job.”

Speaking of offense, the Tigers are coming off a great showing on that side of the ball, as they hung a 45-spot on New Mexico in Week 3. Arkansas will need to be up to the task defensively, and another big game from Jackson wouldn't hurt either.