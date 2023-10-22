With their latest loss to Mississippi State, Arkansas football dropped to 2-6 on the season. Head coach Sam Pittman has seen enough and decided it was time for Arkansas football to undergo some changes.

Arkansas has fired offensive coordinator Dan Enos, via Brandon Marcello of 247Sports. Wide receivers coach Kenny Guilton has been named the Razorbacks' interim offensive coordinator.

Enos' offense scored just three points in an embarrassing 7-3 loss to Mississippi State. Arkansas football gained just 200 yards of total offense. It would be one thing if the Razorbacks just had a down game. However, Arkansas' offense has been lacking throughout the entire season.

Arkansas ranks 119th out of D1 football's 130 teams in total offense, averaging 305.9 yards per game. While their scoring offense ranks 82nd in the country – averaging 26.5 points per game – it simply wasn't enough for the Razorbacks to succeed. Alongside their 2-6 record, Arkansas is also 0-5 inside SEC play.

Dan Enos had been making his return to Arkansas after previously serving as the OC/QB coach from 2015-17. Enos has had a lengthy career at the college level, taking him to schools such as Alabama, Michigan and Miami. However, it was clear that something wasn't clicking between Enos and the Razorbacks' offense.

It'll be hard for Sam Pittman to truly turn this season around. With four games left, the Razorbacks will have to go a perfect 4-0 to end the regular season at .500. But Pittman couldn't see Arkansas waffle on offense any longer. The head coach is hopeful the offensive reset will bring a spark for the remainder of the season and into the future.