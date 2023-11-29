Arkansas football quarterback KJ Jefferson has responded to the rumors that he is entering the transfer portal.

The Arkansas football team had some good seasons in recent years, but they took a major step backward this season. The Razorbacks' year is now finished as they wrapped up their season last week with a 48-14 loss against Missouri. With the loss, Arkansas fell to 4-8 (1-7) on the year, and they finished with the second-worst record in the conference. There weren't a lot of positives from this season for the Razorbacks, but one bright spot was the play of quarterback KJ Jefferson.

Arkansas recently announced that Bobby Petrino would be returning to be the offensive coordinator for the Razorbacks, but he will have some work to do at the QB position as Jefferson will be entering the transfer portal, according to a tweet from Chris Hummer. Jefferson will likely be a top target in the portal, and with the right offense, he could be one of the top QBs in the country next season.

However, Jefferson took to social media to respond to those rumors and stated “I haven't made a decision yet.”

KJ Jefferson can do damage through the air and also with his legs, and he had an impressive season this year for Arkansas football. Through the air, Jefferson was 190-296 with 2,107 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He had some success on the ground as well as he finished with 447 yards and two touchdowns on 161 carries. His numbers decreased a bit from last year, and the talent around him was also far less superior, and that contributed to some of the struggles for Arkansas.

There are a lot of teams losing good QB talent this season that will likely look to the portal. Expect Jefferson to receive attention from a lot of those schools if he does in fact leave Arkansas and enter the portal.