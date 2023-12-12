KJ Jefferson still has not decided whether or not he will return to Arkansas or enter the transfer portal.

Editor's note: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that KJ Jefferson had returned to the Arkansas football program. Jefferson has made no decision yet and we apologize for the error.

The NCAA Transfer Portal has reshaped the world of college football. This includes the rumors that swirl around players who are supposedly disgruntled after having a rough season. Coach Sam Pittman was ready to see KJ Jefferson depart from his Arkansas football program, and rumors swirled about the Razorbacks signal-caller.

The Arkansas football program landed Boise State transfer QB Taylen Green, and rumors swirled even more about Jefferson's potential transfer.

A fake announcement came out late Monday night stating that Jefferson was going to return to Arkansas, but as of now, there has been no official announcement made by Jefferson.

The 2023 season was supposed to be a big year for Jefferson, but they fell short of the College Football Playoff. He still made the most out of it. Jefferson was on the 2023 watchlist for the Manning, Davey O'Brien, and Maxwell Awards despite the record the Arkansas football squad had.

Other sources have mentioned that it is “likely” that Jefferson will transfer, although nobody has the slightest idea what he will do. With the transfer portal swirling out of control, a lot can happen.

Green will likely come in and at least have a chance to earn the starting job after he led Boise State to a Mountain West Conference title despite them firing head coach Andy Avalos in the middle of the season.