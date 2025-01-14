ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Arkansas-LSU prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Arkansas-LSU.

It's desperation time for these two teams as they meet on a packed Tuesday night in college basketball. Arkansas and LSU are two of five SEC teams which are 0-3 in their first three games in conference play. The reality of the 2025 SEC in men's college basketball is that if a team can go .500 or close to it in league play, that team will probably be in good shape to make the NCAA Tournament. South Carolina might be an exception, but most SEC teams did enough good work in nonconference play to be in a decent position to make March Madness if they can finish .500 in league play. Given that Arkansas and LSU are both 0-3, they are falling behind that standard and urgently need to avoid going 0-4. It really is that simple: These teams need to prevent a fourth straight loss in conference play. Sliding to 0-4 would mean these teams would need to play above-.500 ball over the next two months to finish the season close to break-even in the conference. The margins are going to be very small for any team which goes 0-4 in SEC play. One or two high-quality wins won't be enough to rescue the resume or save the season. Teams which go 0-4 in the SEC will need to stack together several wins and require two solid weeks of winning to stabilize and fully get back on track.

John Calipari came to Arkansas because he knew that he could no longer live up to the immense expectations rightly attached to the Kentucky job. Calipari hasn't been to the Final Four since 2015, nearly a full decade. He moved to Arkansas, a place where expectations are high, but not too high that they are on par with Kentucky. Arkansas is not a job where the coach has to make the Final Four every year; Kentucky is one of those jobs. Calipari downshifted, but while the expectations aren't the same as in Big Blue Nation, they are still high. With Arkansas at 0-3 in the SEC, Calipari is in real danger of missing the NCAA Tournament. A win here would be huge, and yet it would only be the beginning of an extended effort to turn around Arkansas' season in America's toughest college basketball conference.

Arkansas-LSU College Basketball Odds

Arkansas-LSU Odds

Arkansas: -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -110

LSU: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 148.5 (-110)

Under: 148.5 (-110)

How to Watch Arkansas vs LSU

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Arkansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arkansas simply has to win this game. Falling to 0-4 in the SEC would be a complete disaster. LSU is not good enough to handle an intense, urgent, locked-in effort from the Razorbacks, who need to treat this game as an NCAA Tournament single-elimination contest. Arkansas will be the better, more energetic team in the big moments when this game is ultimately decided.

Why LSU Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers are at home, and they are facing an Arkansas team which looks out of ideas and solutions under John Calipari. We all know Calipari has lost his fastball and is not the same elite coach he was several years ago. Calipari hasn't really gotten the most out of his rosters in recent seasons, with the sole exception of Kentucky in the 2022 regular season. Yet, that team suffered a loss to 15th-seeded Saint Peter's. Trusting Calipari from a betting standpoint just doesn't carry much water right now. It's not a good reason to pick Arkansas — not at all.

Final Arkansas-LSU Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Arkansas, but neither team is worth trusting right now. Pass.

Final Arkansas-LSU Prediction & Pick: Arkansas -1.5