The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1, 1-0 SEC) hit the road to take on the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies (3-1, 1-0 SEC) Saturday afternoon. college football odds series with an Arkansas-Texas A&M prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Arkansas-Texas A&M Odds

Arkansas: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +152

Texas A&M: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -184

Over: 51.5 (-115)

Under: 51.5 (-105)

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Arkansas Could Cover The Spread/Win

Arkansas has a good team, and they were able to show that at Auburn last week. The one thing Arkansas has to be very good at in this game is their run defense. Texas A&M is one of the best rushing offenses in the nation, so Arkansas has their work cut out for them. The good news is Arkansas has one of the better run defenses in the SEC. They allow just 82.8 rush yards per game, and that needs to continue Saturday afternoon.

Arkansas is led by Taylen Green, and he is a true duel threat. He has passed for 957 yards in the four games and rushed for 325 yards. His ability to do both is going to be huge in this game. He can get away from the pass rush of Texas A&M, and he can hit his open receivers. If Green is at his best, the Razorbacks are going to win this game on the road.

Arkansas has a tough matchup here, but it is one they can win. One thing Texas A&M has struggled to do occasionally this season is put up points. They scored just 13 points in their loss against Notre Dame, and they put up just 26 points in their win over Bowling Green State. With Texas A&M struggling to score sometimes, Arkansas has a good chance to win this game.

Why Texas A&M Could Cover The Spread/Win

Arkansas is playing good football. Their one loss was a double-overtime defeat against Oklahoma State. They were able to win on the road against Auburn, which is not as good as it seems. Nonetheless, this is still a tough game for the Aggies. With that said, Arkansas does one thing very badly. That is their pass defense. Arkansas allows 242.3 pass yards per game, which is the most in the SEC. Texas A&M needs to get their pass game going, and there is a good chance for that Saturday afternoon.

Texas A&M, as mentioned, is going to have a tough time on the ground. Arkansas can stop the run with the best of them. However, the Aggies are one of the top rushing offenses in the nation. They average 256 yards per game on the ground, and that is the eighth most in the nation. Le'Veon Moss is the leading rusher, but as a team the Aggies average almost six yards per rush. If they can continue to run the ball like that, they will be able to control the possession and win this game.

Final Arkansas-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game. Both teams are really solid, and it should end up being a battle in the trenches. I do think Texas A&M will come out on top, though. The Aggies will run the ball well, and they should be able to keep their defense off the field.

Final Arkansas-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick: Texas A&M ML (-184)