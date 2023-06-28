Armie Hammer is back in Italy, like his time on the film Call Me By Your Name. Now that his sexual assault trial is in the past, he's more relaxed in the public eye. With him, though, was a mysterious blonde woman. The woman was quickly identified as his ex girlfriend, per TMZ.

Armie Hammer's ex girlfriend is Lisa Perejma. The two reportedly split last year, but it appears they're back on good terms. It seems like Hammer is starting a new chapter of his life, the controversy in the past, with a summer vacation. On his getaway to Italy, he brought his new-old woman with him.

The Sorry to Bother You actor was spotted in the Italian city of Santa Margherita Wednesday. He dressed in Italian chic, wearing a breezy outfit and sandals. He and his date walked side by side down the street, mostly unnoticed and unrecognized. According to eyewitnesses, Hammer and Perejma visited a pizzeria and just spent time together. They even kissed and held hands, so there must be more there for the exes.

This comes after the conclusion of his sexual assault trial, which ruled in his favor.

“Sexual assault cases are often difficult to prove, which is why we assign our most experienced prosecutors to review them. In this case, those prosecutors conducted an extremely thorough review, but determined that at this time, there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime,” Tiffiny Blacknell, Director of the Bureau of Communications said.

“As prosecutors, we have an ethical responsibility to only charge cases that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt. We know that it is hard for women to report sexual assault,” Blacknell continued. “Even when we cannot move forward with a prosecution, our victim service representatives will be available to those who seek our victim support services. Due to the complexity of the relationship and inability to prove a non-consensual, forcible sexual encounter we are unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.”