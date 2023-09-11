Arsenal‘s Nicolas Pepe has officially sealed his transfer to Turkish club Trabzonspor, marking the end of his time with the Gunners, reported by GOAL. The Ivory Coast international, who struggled to meet expectations during his stint at Arsenal, has joined Trabzonspor on a free transfer.

The announcement of Pepe's arrival at the Super Lig club was made through their social media channels. Trabzonspor shared a photo of the winger proudly wearing their jersey, along with the caption, “We wanted him and he wanted us.”

Nicolas Pepe's journey to Trabzonspor began when he signed with Arsenal in 2019, arriving from Lille in a then-club-record £72 million move. Over the course of three seasons in north London, he faced both highs and lows but ultimately struggled to consistently deliver on the pitch.

Ahead of the 2022/23 season, Pepe embarked on a loan spell with Nice. With only one year remaining on his Arsenal contract, both the club and the player agreed to a mutual termination, allowing him to seek new opportunities as a free agent.

Trabzonspor will look forward to having Pepe in their ranks as they prepare for their next fixture after the international break, where they are set to face Besiktas on September 17. The move to Turkey offers a fresh start for the winger, who will be eager to make a significant impact at his new club and rediscover his form.

While Nicolas Pepe's time at Arsenal may not have lived up to the initial expectations, his talent and potential remain undeniable. Trabzonspor fans will be keen to see the Ivorian in action as he embarks on this new chapter in his career, hoping he can make a positive contribution to their ambitions in the Super Lig.