The MLS broadcast team had a bit of a nightmare following the Arsenal game.

Arsenal came out 5-0 winners over the MLS All Stars in their preseason game at Audi Field last night. Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring with a delightful long-distance chip before Leandro Trossard made it 2-0 with a scorcher.

Jorginho opened the scoring in the second half with a penalty before late goals from Gabriel Martinelli and new signing Kai Havertz added the finishing touches.

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV.

One player who was notably playing for the Gunners was new USMNT star Folarin Balogun and while he didn't get on the scoresheet, he was awarded MVP for the game while it was another chance for the American-born Englishman to feature in front of his nation's fans.

Unfortunately, it appears it will still take some time for the MLS media to get used to what he looks like as following the game, Balogun was scheduled for an interview only to be called fellow Arsenal player Bukayo Saka by the broadcast.

“Down on the pitch now… live with Bukayo Saka,” the presenter said.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The interviewer would also refer to Balogun as Bukayo which drew out a smile from the Arsenal man.

You can watch the moment below:

For what it's worth, MLS’ EVP of Media Seth Bacon set the record straight about the incident and clarified that the only blunder that happened was the production team's error to broadcast a taped interview with Balogun from earlier. After the production team realized the mistake, it quickly switched to the correct and live interview with Saka.

“During our postgame coverage last night, our announcers tossed to a live interview with Bukayo Saka. The production team inadvertently put on air an interview that had been taped earlier in the evening with Florian Balogun. As soon as they realized the error, they immediately switched to the live interview with Saka, which aired live until its conclusion,” Bacon explained.

Editor's note: This article has been edited to reflect the statement from the MLS.