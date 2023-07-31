Arsenal prospect Folarin Balogun remains the priority for Inter Milan.

It's no secret that the Champions League finalists are looking to sign Balogun with the U.S. men's national team striker seemingly on the move from the Emirates Stadium this summer.

In fact, Inter are looking to the American as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who looks unlikely to stay at the San Siro following his most recent loan spell from Chelsea.

The only stumbling block at this point is the transfer fee. According to the latest update from football insider Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are demanding over €40 million ($44 million) for their homegrown player.

However, the Serie A side want to pay closer to €35 million to €40 million which is not enough to convince the North London side. That said, Romano reports that conversations will continue.

The football insider also added that West Ham United's Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca could represent a cheaper option for Inter Milan should they stop their pursuit of Balogun.

Balogun, though, is the top target and it's not hard to see why.

The 22-year-old had an impressive loan spell with Ligue 1 side Reims during the 2022/23 season where he scored 21 league goals in 37 games.

But with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as competition at Arsenal, Balogun is seeking a permanent move away in search of regular first team football.

Romano also pointed out that it is because of the player's desire to leave that his potential transfer fee is so low — especially compared to someone like Rasmus Hojland, who is moving from Atalanta to Manchester United for a fee of £72 million ($92.57 million) despite scoring just nine league goals last season.