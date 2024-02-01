We're here to share our English Premier League odds series, make an Arsenal-Liverpool prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

It is a battle of two top teams from the English Premier League as Arsenal meets Liverpool at Emirates Stadium. We're here to share our English Premier League odds series, make an Arsenal-Liverpool prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Arsenal defeated Nottingham Forest 2-1 in their last Premier League matchup. It was scoreless in the sixth minute when Gabriel Jesus struck with a beautiful strike to put the Gunners on the board. Later, in the 72nd minute, Bukayo Saka delivered a beautiful goal to give the Gunners their second goal. Arsenal held on for the win. In the end, Jesus finished with a goal and an assist. Oleksandr Zinchenko had an assist.

David Raya made three saves. It helped that he didn't face much trouble. Conversely, Arsenal took 18 shots, with three hitting the target. They also had a 90 percent pass rate. Likewise, they had a 50 percent tackle rate. The Gunners had 10 corner-kick opportunities.

Liverpool destroyed Chelsea 4-1 in their last Premier League match. Ultimately, it was scoreless in the 23rd minute when Diogo Jota put The Reds on the board with a goal. Conor Bradley struck in the 39th minute to give The Reds another tally. Later, Dominic Szoboszlai struck in the 65th minute for a goal. Luis Diaz tallied the final goal for Liverpool in the 79th minute.

Alisson did not have much work to do, making two saves. Amazingly, Liverpool took 26 shots, including 13 that hit the target. Liverpool also established an 86 percent success rate. Likewise, they had a 52 percent possession rate. Liverpool also had a 57 percent tackle rate. Lastly, they had eight corner-kick chances.

This is one of the oldest rivalries in the Premier League. So far, Liverpool has won 95 matches, Arsenal has won 82, and the teams have had 64 draws. In fact, the teams played to a 1-1 draw in the last Premier League match. Liverpool defeated Arsenal 2-0 in the FA Cup a few weeks ago. Each team has won one match each, with the other three ending in a draw over the last five matches.

Here are the English Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

English Premier League Odds: Arsenal-Liverpool Odds

Arsenal: +125

Liverpool: +200

Draw: +265

Over 2.5 goals: -162

Under 2.5 goals: +121

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Time: 11:30 AM ET/8:30 AM PT

TV: NBC and Peacock

Why Arsenal Will Win

Arsenal will face their toughest test yet. Still, they are one of the best teams in the Premier League, as they sit third in the table right now while sitting just five points behind Liverpool.

Saka is their best player, with seven goals and six assists. Meanwhile, Eddie Nketiah has tallied five goals and two assists. Kai Havertz has tallied four goals and one assist. Likewise, Gabriel Martinelli has added four goals and two assists. Martin Odegaard has notched four goals and four assists.

Arsenal is third in goals (44) and second in shots (321). Moreover, they are second in possession time. Arsenal is also fifth in assists (fifth). Additionally, they have been stout on defense, ranking second in goals against (18)

Arsenal will win this match if they can get the ball to Saka and let him take chances. Ultimately, they cannot cede 13 direct shots to Liverpool like Chelsea did, as that would be a recipe for disaster.

Why Liverpool Will Win

Liverpool is at the top of the Premier League table. Amazingly, they have managed to sustain great play throughout the long season. They will have one of their toughest tests of the season.

Mohammad Salah is their best striker, with 14 goals and nine assists. However, he is currently dealing with a hamstring injury and will not be available this weekend. Darwin Nunez has tallied seven goals and six assists. Meanwhile, Jota has added seven goals and three assists. Luis Diaz has generated three goals and one assist. Also, Cody Gakpo has tallied three goals and two assists. Trent Alexander-Arnold has put up two goals and four assists. Lastly, Szoboszlai has created two goals and four assists.

Liverpool is currently second in goals (47) and first in assists (39). Additionally, they are fourth in possession rate. Liverpool also has the most shots in the Premier League (338). More importantly, their defense has been exceptional. Liverpool is first in the Premier League in goals against.

Liverpool will win this game if Jota, Nunez, and the rest can get some opportunities. Then, they must stop Saka.

Final Arsenal-Liverpool Prediction & Pick

Liverpool has won four matches in a row. More importantly, their matches have gone over 2.5 goals on three straight occasions. While Liverpool may win this one, the amount of goals is more likely from both squads.

Final Arsenal-Liverpool Prediction & Pick: Over 2.5 goals: -162