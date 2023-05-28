Arsenal and Wolves meet in the Prem! Catch the Premier League odds series here, featuring our Arsenal-Wolves prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Gunners (25-6-6) head into the final match of the season securing a guaranteed second-place finish. The Gooners will be watching this game and hoping that they will see a final home win at the Emirates Stadium.

After getting stationed at 20th place at one point this season, the Wolves (11-8-18) are now in 13th place. Wolverhampton can finish one spot higher if they grab all three points on Arsenal’s home soil.

Here are the Arsenal-Wolves soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Arsenal-Wolves Odds

Arsenal FC: -300

Wolverhampton Wanderers: +650

Draw: +450

Over 2.5 Goals: -230

Under 2.5 Goals: +182

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Wolves

TV: N/A

Stream: Peacock Premium

Time: 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT

Why Arsenal Can Beat Wolves

Arsenal is second in the league with 25 wins, six draws, and six defeats. The Gunners will be looking to positively hold their 13-3-2 record at the Emirates as they host the Wolves.

The Gunners have only two wins in the past five games. They still had a chance to clinch the top spot, that is if Manchester City lose their remaining games as well. However, defeats to Brighton and Nottingham Forest ended Arsenal’s chances of getting their fourth trophy in the Premier League era. In the game against the Tricky Trees, Taiwo Awoniyi’s solo goal was enough to seal Arsenal’s placement as second placer.

Sunday’s game against Arsenal is a chance for the Gunners to get their fourth-straight win over Wolverhampton and their second league double win since last season. Arsenal won in the reverse fixture in the Molineux Stadium, two goals to none. Arsenal’s two scores came in the second half, both of which were from Martin Odegaard. Fabio Vieira also got an assist for the first goal.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will have to play this one for formality’s sake. However, the likes of William Saliba, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Martinelli, Mohamed Elneny, and Takehiro Tomiyasu are still absent on the pitch. Leandro Trossard, Bukayo Saka, and Reiss Nelson are still undergoing fitness tests.

Arsenal has a young and hungry core, having four players with more than 10 goals and two players with more than 10 assists. Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli share the scoring leadership with 15 goals each, while Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus have 13 and 10, respectively. Saka also has 11 assists, while Leandro Trossard has 10 assists shared in his stints with Brighton and Arsenal. Granit Xhaka is also having a terrific season, tallying 12 goal involvements while Aaron Ramsdale has secured 13 clean sheets. Ben White, Eddie Nketiah, and Reiss Nelson have also combined for 17 combined goals and assists.

Why Wolves Can Beat Arsenal

After a bad start in the season, the Wolves have battled the odds and survived relegation. The Wanderers are hoping to increase their 11-8-18 record. They wish to make a last-game improvement on their away games, where they have a 2-5-11 record and scored only 12 goals.

Wolverhampton Wanderers come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Everton. The Wolves’ 53% possession against a lackluster Toffees a few days ago resulted in a 1-1 deadlock. Hee-Chan Hwang looked like the unsung hero for the Wolves after scoring the goal in the first 34 minutes, but Yerry Mina’s goal at the extra time gave the Merseysiders some breathing room and a share in the spoils. Two of either Everton, Leeds, or Leicester will be relegated alongside Southampton, where they will be replaced by Burnley, Sheffield United, and Luton Town.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently 13th in the league, just a few points behind Chelsea and Crystal Palace. Given their improved performances under Julen Lopetegui, the Wolves have a chance to finish in 12th place. The Wanderers will have to recalibrate from this season and focus on improvements on both sides of the pitch. Wolves have four wins, four defeats, and two draws in the last 10 matches.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been mediocre on the offensive end, averaging 0.8 goals, 11.0 total shots, and 4.9 corner kicks per game. They have only scored 31 times and assisted on 12 occasions, but still managed to keep 11 clean sheets. Ruben Neves and Daniel Podence lead the team with six goals each while 11 different players have made an assist, led by Joao Moutinho who has two. Hee-Chan Hwang and Adama Traore have combined for seven goal involvements.

Sasa Kalajdzic and Francisco Tavares Oliveira, also known as Chiquinho, are out for the Wolves. It looks as if the Wolves should opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation in the match, handing starts to Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo, Craig Dawson, Max Kilman, Toti Gomes, Mario Lemina, Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes, Matheus Cunha, Hee-Chan Hwang, and Diego Costa.

Final Arsenal-Wolves Prediction & Pick

Arsenal should secure this comfortable home win against the Wolves. Both teams will squeak at least one goal in this match.

Final Arsenal-Wolves Prediction & Pick: Arsenal (-300), Over 2.5 goals (-230)