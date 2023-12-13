AS Roma's star forward Romelu Lukaku seems set for a surprising move to the Saudi Pro League, accepting an enticing offer from a club

AS Roma‘s star forward Romelu Lukaku seems set for a surprising move to the Saudi Pro League, accepting an enticing offer from a club in the Middle East rather than continuing his loan spell with the Italian side, reported by GOAL. Currently on loan at Roma from Chelsea, Lukaku's future appears to lie away from Stamford Bridge.

Despite enjoying a successful spell at Inter Milan last season, Lukaku found himself out of favor at Chelsea, leading to his loan move to Roma. Under the management of Jose Mourinho, the Belgian striker has shown his goal-scoring prowess, netting 11 goals in 18 appearances for the Serie A club.

However, rather than extending his stay in Rome, Lukaku has reportedly agreed to a “millionaire proposal from Saudi Arabia,” according to journalist Fabio Santini. Speaking on TvPlay, Santini stated, “Lukaku? A flashback with Juve is difficult because he has already said yes to a millionaire proposal from Saudi Arabia. I say to Roma fans that at the end of the year, one thing is certain: Romelu will leave.”

Lukaku's career trajectory has faced challenges since his record-breaking transfer to Chelsea in 2021, especially after falling down the pecking order. Although his loan stint at Inter was fruitful, he opted not to return to the Serie A champions, choosing instead to join Roma.

If the move to the Saudi Pro League materializes, it may raise eyebrows, as it could be perceived as a step back in Lukaku's career. The quality of the league is considered weaker compared to top European leagues. Nevertheless, Romelu Lukaku's potential departure signifies a significant shift, and he is expected to feature for Roma in the upcoming Europa League clash against Sheriff, despite being suspended for their next Serie A fixture against Bologna due to a red card in a previous match against Fiorentina.