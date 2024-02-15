Jose Mourinho, the charismatic Portuguese manager, was sacked by Serie A giants AS Roma on January 16, and he did not mince words about it

Jose Mourinho, the charismatic Portuguese manager, was sacked by Serie A giants AS Roma on January 16, despite securing Europa Conference League glory and guiding the Giallorossi to the Europa League final in 2023, reported by GOAL. While Mourinho's departure disappointed many fans, he didn't hold back in attributing blame for his exit, pointing fingers at The Friedkin Group, headed by American billionaire businessman Dan Friedkin.

In a recent interview with Football.com, Mourinho expressed his frustration, stating, “I won't be there at these final stages, not because I've already been eliminated, but because I was ‘eliminated' by someone who knows little about football.” Despite the unexpected and, in his view, unfair dismissal, Mourinho promised a resilient comeback, saying, “I will return, with even more enthusiasm and confidence, for these UEFA matches.”

When asked about advice for those competing in the European competitions in 2024, Mourinho drew upon his extensive experience, having participated in many matches and reached several finals. He emphasized the strategic approach in knockout matches, noting, “In the first game, you always play to win, in the second, you know what you need to go to the next round.”

Having managed 138 games at Roma with 68 wins and significant silverware, Jose Mourinho now finds himself without a job. While he ruled out an immediate move to the Saudi Pro League, rumors link him to Bayern Munich. If Thomas Tuchel is sacked by the Bundesliga giants, Mourinho could potentially reunite with former Tottenham striker Harry Kane. The managerial journey continues for Mourinho, with fans eagerly awaiting his next venture in the world of football.