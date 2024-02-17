ASAP might've just revealed info Rihanna didn't want people to know

ASAP Rocky has sent waves of excitement through the music industry by confirming that new music from Rihanna is in the works. The revelation came during a recent encounter with fans in Paris, where the couple spent Valentine's Day together, Complex reports. In a video circulating online, ASAP can be heard confirming Rihanna's ongoing work on her highly anticipated ninth studio album, prompting cheers from eager fans.

Speculation about Rihanna's musical return intensified after paparazzi captured her leaving Lendit Studio in Paris accompanied by dancers, suggesting that a new era of music is on the horizon. This news comes six years after the release of her last album, “Anti,” which featured hit singles like “Work,” “Kiss It Better,” and “Love on the Brain.”

Rihanna initially hinted at a reggae-inspired album during a 2018 Vogue interview, and sources revealed that Jamaican producers and songwriters had submitted hundreds of records for the project. Despite teasing a 2019 release, the album never materialized as Rihanna focused on her ventures outside of music, including her successful lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, and cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty.

The Grammy-winning artist's personal life has also undergone significant changes, including the birth of her sons, RZA and Riot, with ASAP Rocky in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Amidst these transitions, Rihanna described herself as being in an “era of discovery,” hinting at a new creative chapter.

Potential hints confirming the new music

While Rihanna's recent musical contributions include songs from the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack, fans are eagerly awaiting her solo return. Reports of a potential world tour in 2024/25 have only added to the anticipation, although uncertainties surrounding ASAP Rocky's legal issues may impact these plans.

Despite the challenges, Rihanna's enduring influence and connection with her audience were evident during her recent appearance at ASAP Rocky's concert, symbolizing a promising chapter in her musical journey. Her return to the spotlight promises to be a momentous event, rich with anticipation and excitement for fans worldwide.