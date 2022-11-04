Astros fans will love Yuli Gurriel’s positive message after scary World Series collision

In the top of seventh inning of the Houston Astros’ crucial Game 5 World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies, Yuli Gurriel was involved in a worrying collision that saw the 38-year old first baseman get called out on a rundown between third and home after Chas McCormick, the ninth-inning hero, hit a groundball towards third base.

To rub salt on the wound, Gurriel slipped as he took a stutter step in an attempt to shake off the charging Rhys Hoskins, forced to do the split as Hoskins tripped over him. In the process, Gurriel also took a blow to the head from Hoskins’ knee. While the Cuba international stayed at his first base post in the ensuing bottom half of the inning, he was later replaced by Trey Mancini his next time up at the plate, prompting questions regarding his well-being.

Gurriel goes on contact and the Phillies catch him in a run down! pic.twitter.com/80aoPYpQfu — Brodes Media (@BrodesMedia) November 4, 2022

Thankfully for Astros fans, Yuli Gurriel appears to be alright, if his tweet after the game is any indication.

“A little pain but the win made my knee feel better fast😃 I will get some treatment to get ready for Saturday, thank you for the well wishes 🙏🏽 Let’s GOOOO H-Town #LevelUp #WorldSeries 🔥,” Gurriel wrote to assuage concerns.

Nevertheless, Gurriel’s availability for the Astros’ closeout game at Minute Maid Park is still up in the air, with the first baseman’s knee still sore and, perhaps his head still dazed after he was kneed in the head, per Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet.

“Dusty [Baker] said Yuli Gurriel is day to day, his right knee is sore and he was kneed in the head,” Morales wrote.

If Yuli Gurriel is unable to suit up, Trey Mancini is a more than capable replacement for the 38-year old, even if he hasn’t been at his best during his stint with the Astros. With two outs and runners at the corners, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber came to the plate looking to drive in the game-tying run at the very least. On the 1-2 pitch, Schwarber hit a rocket of a ground ball along the first base line, and Mancini was quick to pounce, snagging the ball before it richocheted into the outfield to stymie the Phillies’ comeback attempt.

OMG TREY MANCINI SAVES THE GAME!! PLAY OF HIS LIFE.

pic.twitter.com/FUp9pBktMr — MLB Metrics (@MLBMetrics) November 4, 2022

Before exiting the game, Gurriel had one hit in three plate appearances. The Astros’ first baseman also drove in an important run in their dominant Game 4 victory, a run-scoring single in the fifth to put the Astros up by five runs. Astros fans will want his veteran experience in the lineup as they look to seal the deal at home.