Astros vs. Phillies prediction, odds, pick – 8/27/2024

The Houston Astros visit the Philadelphia Phillies in what could be a World Series preview Wednesday evening. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-Phillies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Astros-Phillies Projected Starters

Spencer Arrighetti vs. Taijuan Walker

Spencer Arrighetti (6-11) with a 4.94 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 116.2 innings pitched, 140K/53BB, .249 oBA

Last Start: at Baltimore Orioles: Win, 6 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 12 starts, 5.49 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 60.2 innings pitched, 70K/30BB, .264 oBA

Taijuan Walker (3-5) with a 6.26 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 64.2 innings pitched, 53K/28BB, .291 oBA

Last Start: at Kansas City Royals: Loss, 3 innings, 8 hits, 6 runs, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 8 starts, 5.73 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 37.2 innings pitched, 35K/20BB, .246 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Phillies Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -108

Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 10 (+100)

Under: 10 (-122)

How to Watch Astros vs. Phillies

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

TV: Space City Home Network, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

Spencer Arrighetti has been pretty average this season, but he has been great this month. In August, Arrighetti has made four starts, and the Astros have had a chance to win each of them. In those four starts, Arrighetti has thrown 24.2 innings, struck out 36, walked six, and opponents have a .193 batting average against him. Along with all that, Arrighetti has a 2.55 ERA in August. If Arrighetti can continue his good month, the Astros will win.

The Astros have a chance to put up a lot of runs in this game. Walker has really struggled this season, especially lately. Walker has made three starts in August, and he has a 9.26 ERA. Along with that, Walker has allowed 16 hits in 11.2 innings, and he has walked seven batters. The Astros are one of the top offenses in the MLB, so they should be able to get to Walker in this game. As long as they stay patient at the plate, the Astros will beat the Phillies.

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arrighetti is having a great month, but he has struggled with command at times this season. The Phillies have taken the seventh most walks this season, so they do a great job staying patient at the plate. Arrighetti has a 10.4 percent walk rate, so he will walk some batters in this game. The Phillies can be expected to take a few walks, so they just have to capitalize on those free bases. If the Phillies can do that, they will win this game at home.

Philadelphia is playing some good baseball right now. They won a series against the Kansas City Royals, and they were able to win the first game against the Astros. The Phillies are a much better team at home this season, as well. At Citizens Bank Ballpark, the Phillies are almost 20 games over .500. Something just really clicks for them in Philadelphia. If they can continue to play well at home, the Phillies will win this game.

Final Astros-Phillies Prediction & Pick

I think Spencer Arrighetti will be able to have another good start in this game. Along with that, Taijuan Walker is tough to bet on. I will be taking the Astros to win this game on the road.

Final Astros-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Astros ML (-108)