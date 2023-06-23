The Houston Astros (41-34) visit the Los Angeles Dodgers (41-33) for the first of a three-game series. First pitch commences Friday at 10:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-Dodgers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Astros-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Dodgers Odds

Houston Astros: +1.5 (-160)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+132)

Over: 9.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How To Watch Astros vs. Dodgers

TV: MLB Network, ATTSN Southwest, Spectrum

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/ 7:10 p.m. PT

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The defending champion Astros looked to be fully “back” after going 17-10 in May but they've regressed mightily this month. With a measly 9-11 record in June and five losses in their last seven games, Houston suddenly looks way less frightening than in years past. While an injury to star Yordan Alvarez certainly hasn't helped their offense, they're just lacking the firepower of past seasons. That said, Houston is coming off a huge series win against the Mets earlier this week and now gets a chance at a 23-year-old pitcher making his second career start.

Righty JP France (2-2) makes his ninth start of the season for the Astros tonight. The 28-year-old rookie has been a major key to Houston's rotation thanks to his 3.42 ERA and 1.20 WHIP. While neither his 19.3% strikeout rate nor his 8.1% walk rate jumps off the page, he's done a good job limiting hard contact – ranking in the 70th percentile in Hard Hit rate. Still, some regression may be coming for France considering his 4.10 xERA. That said, France has only allowed more than three runs twice in his eight starts and is coming off a solid outing against the Reds that saw him give up just two runs in 6.2 innings of work. He faces his toughest test of the season tonight, however, as the Dodgers rank fourth in runs and have been substantially better against righties compared to lefties.

While Houston's traditional suspects have struggled at the plate this month, the Astros have gotten some surprise production from catcher Yainer Diaz. The 24-year-old has taken the staring catcher position by storm in June – batting .333 with a team-leading five home runs and 39 total bases.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers looked like one of the best teams in baseball after the first two months – starting 33-22. While they certainly still boast one of the best rosters in the league, they've struggled this month to a 7-10 record. Still, they're coming off a two-game sweep of the Angels but their offense managed just four runs in the two wins. While their 4.4 runs per game average this month isn't bad by any means, they likely need to provide their rookie starter with more support if they want to cover as 1.5-run favorites.

Rookie righty Emmet Sheehan (0-0) makes his second career start for the Dodgers tonight. The 23-year-old was magnificent in his debut. He allowed no runs, no hits, and just two walks in 6.0 innings against the Giants. While his workload may become an issue as the season wanes on, it was encouraging to see him last six innings in his first MLB start. Although it can be difficult to trust such an inexperienced starter, his minor-league numbers were excellent prior to getting called up. He compiled a 4-1 record in 10 MiLB starts this season – holding an eye-popping 1.86 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, and 88 strikeouts in just 53.1 innings. While the Astros present a tough matchup on paper, they've averaged just the 14th most runs per game this season. They've been downright bad against righties this year – against whom Houston owns a .704 OPS.

Although the team as a whole hasn't been on their A-game offensively, that's no fault of veteran David Peralta. The 35-year-old has been on fire this month – batting .410 in 14 June appearances. Other than Peralta, only Mookie Betts has performed anywhere close to his season average. Through 17 games this month, Betts is hitting .282 while pacing the Dodgers with 33 total bases. However, look for first baseman Freddie Freeman to rebound tonight after a tough start to June. He holds a .904 OPS in 36 home games and is batting .328 against righties for the season.

Final Astros-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

While we are used to seeing both franchises atop the standings, neither has lived up to expectations thus far in 2023. Considering both teams are struggling, I'm going to ride with the rookie standout, Emmet Sheehan after his dominant debut last week. Considering Houston's lack of offense this month, Sheehan should be able to give the Dodgers more than enough to cover as home favorites.

Final Astros-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (+132)