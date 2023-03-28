Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Christian Pache was acquired by the Oakland Athletics from the Atlanta Braves in the Matt Olson trade last year. Pache, an exciting prospect who’s still just 24-years old, was expected to factor into Oakland’s plans for years to come. Instead, Pache may be on his way out of Oakland, per the San Francisco Chronicle’s Matt Kawahara.

Pache didn’t make the Athletics’ Opening Day roster and is out of options. This leaves the A’s with less than desirable choices to make. If optioned to the minor leagues, Christian Pache would go through waivers and could be claimed by other teams. Oakland’s manager Mark Kotsay also hinted that the A’s may be willing to trade the young outfielder, per Kawahara as well.

“There are some teams interested and they should be,” Kotsay said. “This kid still has a big future in this game, in my opinion. He’s a plus defender and I think the offensive side, it always takes longer to develop. Unfortunately for us, where we’re at, we kind of ran out of time with that.”

The fact that Christian Pache may be on a different team soon is shocking. The Athletics are known for not spending large amounts of money, but it is rare for a rebuilding team to move on from a highly-regarded prospect. If sent to waivers, it would be even more shocking if Pache wasn’t claimed by a team. As Kotsay said, the offensive side of his game is still developing. Nevertheless, there is potential for Pache on offense, and the defense is already strong.

It will be interesting to see how this situation unfolds.