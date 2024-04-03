The Oakland Athletics may be looking for a temporary home for the next few seasons before relocating to Las Vegas after talks to extend the MLB club's lease at the Oakland Coliseum did not produce results.
ESPN reported Tuesday evening that Athletics ownership and Oakland and Alameda County officials did not come to a resolution, which prompted the A's to reportedly reach out to Sacramento officials for a meeting in hopes of staying in northern California until 2027. Sacramento Kings owner Vlade Ranadive is the owner of the Triple-A RiverCats in the city and appears to be angling for the Athletics to move a little bit northeast if the plan to move to Vegas fails.
Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's office released a statement after the meeting that said the city had “made a fair and reasonable offer to the A's.” The Athletics released their own statement to KGO-TV in San Francisco: “We appreciate Oakland's engagement and also we are far apart on the terms needed to agree on an extension.”
Sacramento and Oakland are about 85 miles away from each other.
Athletics' unpopular decision to move from Oakland to Las Vegas
Athletics owner John Fisher has had his sights set on relocating the team to Las Vegas for some time now. The team made its desire to move to Sin City public in 2023, and in November, MLB approved the franchise's relocation. Getting a stadium built in the city has been anything but simple, however.
The A's initially bought land near the Las Vegas Strip to build a ballpark before changing course and deciding to build a stadium on the Strip after the Tropicana Las Vegas casino and hotel is demolished. The decision to move the team out of Oakland, where it has been since 1968, has been wildly unpopular within the city and around the country.
Fans have protested the move in multiple different ways, including a “reverse boycott” in which fans attend games and chant phrases like “Sell the team!” Fans have also made the habit of bringing signs that carry similar messages, including “Oakland deserves better,” “Sell,” and other phrases directed squarely at Fisher and Athletics president Dave Kaval.
For Opening Day this season, the Athletics hosted the Cleveland Guardians. But only 13,522 attended, as rather than watching the game from the Coliseum stands, fans decided to stay outside of the stadium and organize a party of sorts in the parking lot. According to the Associated Press, A's fans sold “Sell” t-shirts and flags, danced, and threw beanbags at caricatures of Fisher and Kaval.
With fan anger continuing to grow, the Athletics could have a rather unpleasant final season in Oakland if the team does indeed temporarily move to Sacramento before its Las Vegas stadium is ready in 2028. The A's are almost certainly destined to be one of, if not the worst, teams in MLB this season.
If the Athletics and Oakland do come to an agreement and extend the lease at the Coliseum, more reverse boycotts, parking lot block parties, and “Sell the team” merchandise and chants will surely dominate A's games.