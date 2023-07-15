The Oakland Athletics should be open for business ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline. With the worst record in baseball, the A's are expected to make many of their veterans available. Seth Brown is among the A's most logical trade candidates, given his past production and Oakland's recent roster moves.

The A's have called up highly touted prospects Tyler Soderstrom and Zack Gelof in the aftermath of the All-Star break. In light of their addition to the Athletics' roster, MLB Network's Jon Morosi said Seth Brown is “a name to watch” ahead of the trade deadline.

Brown, Soderstrom and Gelof were the A's No. 4, 5 and 6 hitters in Oakland's first game of the second half. Brown went hitless in three at-bats. His batting average fell to .198.

But it wasn't long ago that Brown was a productive hitter with power. Last year, Brown hit 25 home runs with 11 stolen bases in 150 games. The A's slugger posted .230/.305/.444 splits. In 111 games during the 2021 season, Brown hit 20 home runs and a career-high .480 slugging percentage. A contender looking to upgrade its lineup could pursue Brown over the next two weeks.

Brown remains an affordable option. He's under team control through the 2026 season. The A's outfielder also celebrated his 31st birthday during the All-Star break. He could be well into his mid-30s before Oakland is ready to be a contender.

Soderstrom is the A's top-ranked prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. Gelof ranks No. 3. Both prospects play multiple infield positions. Soderstrom played DH Friday to find a way into the lineup.

The A's occupy last place in the overall MLB standings with a 25-68 record. Oakland trails the Texas Rangers by a whopping 28.5 games in the AL West.

The A's are on pace for a 119-loss season.