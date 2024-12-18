The Atlanta Falcons are back at home in Week 16, where they'll be hosting the New York Giants. Just days before the matchup, things took a twist, as there will be a new starting quarterback for the Falcons.

After weeks of struggling and emphasizing he had faith in Kirk Cousins, Falcons coach Raheem Morris had finally seen enough in Week 14. What's odd is that it came in an Atlanta win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Pretty it was not, however.

Cousins once again struggled, which severely held the offense back again. Though the veteran ended his scoreless streak, he still threw an interception, completed just 11 passes and was held to just 112 yards passing.

Now the Falcons (7-7) will look to rookie Michael Penix Jr., who Morris hopes can get the offense running again. The circumstances couldn't be better for the No. 8 overall pick, being at home inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, not to mention playing the Giants (2-12), who are playing more for the 2025 NFL draft than the rest of the season.

With that said, let's get into our Falcons bold predictions versus the Giants in Week 15.

Bijan Robinson rushes for 120 yards, one touchdown

Bijan Robinson has had an impressive breakout season, even if the Falcons' offense has struggled at times. Following last week’s game against the Raiders, Robinson now boasts four games with over 100 rushing yards this season. Against Las Vegas on Monday night, he tallied 125 yards on 22 carries.

Next up, Robinson faces a Giants defense that ranks second-to-last against the run, allowing 143.7 yards per game and 14 rushing touchdowns this season. While New York managed to keep the Baltimore Ravens out of the end zone on the ground last weekend, Robinson is unlikely to let them repeat that feat. Expect him to find the end zone and continue his stellar season in Week 16.

Michael Penix Jr. throws for at least 200 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions

It's now all on Michael Penix Jr. to try and breathe life back into this Falcons team. Even after Monday night’s win in Las Vegas, the atmosphere around the team felt more like a loss, thanks to yet another underwhelming performance from Kirk Cousins. Penix now gets his chance to prove why the Falcons made him their surprise first-round pick.

The key for Falcons fans is to manage expectations. Penix is still a rookie who has barely seen NFL action. That said, sitting and learning for 14 games could work to his advantage as he steps into the starting role.

Penix will face a challenge against a Giants defense that excels against the pass, ranking seventh in the league while allowing just 200.4 yards per game. However, the Giants have struggled to create turnovers, with only two interceptions all season, and are coming off a game where they allowed five passing touchdowns to the Ravens.

Penix has the opportunity to surprise in Week 16. Expect a solid outing with at least 200 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions as he begins his NFL starting journey.

Younghoe Koo's replacement, Riley Patterson, misses at least one field goal attempt

Atlanta placed Younghoe Koo on injured reserve Wednesday, with head coach Raheem Morris telling reporters that Koo “kind of hurt himself a little bit” during the win over the Raiders. In response, the Falcons signed kicker Riley Patterson off the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad.

Patterson has played in just two games this season—one with the New York Jets and another with the Browns. In those appearances, he is 4-for-4 on extra point attempts but has yet to attempt a field goal this year. Over his four-year career, Patterson has made 59 of 67 field goal attempts, giving him an 88.1% success rate.

However, there’s a reason Patterson hasn’t been a regular on an active roster this season. Expect him to miss at least one field goal attempt for Atlanta on Sunday.

Falcons beat Giants, keeping playoff hopes alive

While the Giants could play spoiler and derail the Falcons' playoff hopes, Atlanta holds all the advantages in this matchup—including at quarterback. New York has yet to find a reliable answer at the position, and even without Michael Penix Jr. having a start under his belt, he likely offers more upside than anything the Giants have to offer.

The Giants haven't won a game since October 6, losing nine straight. All but four of those have been two scores of more.

This is also a home game for the Falcons, which works in their favor, especially for Penix as he makes his first NFL start. While rookie mistakes are expected, Penix should provide a spark to the offense, helping Atlanta secure a win and move back above .500.