An innovative new program helps to spotlight the talents of students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities(HBCUs) in Atlanta with the help of a pro football team.

The Atlanta Falcons are launching a fellowship program aimed at creating career opportunities for students from HBCUs, including Spelman College, Morehouse College, and Clark Atlanta University.

Now in its second year, the program is growing fast. More departments are involved, and the number of applicants has skyrocketed to over 400. The goal? To give students a chance to gain real-world experience in the business side of the sports industry.

Latonda Henderson, the Chief DEI Officer at AMBSE and a Spelman grad, says the program is a game-changer. She believes it opens doors for HBCU students to show off their skills in a space that often lacks diversity.

“I know all we need is an opportunity,” Henderson said. “There’s so much talent, passion, and enthusiasm on our campuses. When that door opens, there’s no stopping us.”

Fellows in the 8-week, paid program work across 12 departments, from marketing and finance to live events and player engagement. They get hands-on experience and behind-the-scenes access to how the business works.

The Falcons partnered with Wells Fargo to make it all happen, aiming to level the playing field for HBCU students. According to the program’s website: “The Atlanta Falcons and Wells Fargo are dedicated to leveling the playing field for HBCU students interested in kicking off careers in Sports & Entertainment. Through our unique partnerships with Wells Fargo, students will also network and learn more about how brands collaborate in the areas of sponsorship and brand engagement.”

This year’s fellows come from a variety of departments and backgrounds, including:

– Brand Marketing: Cayla Morgan, Spelman College / Northern Virginia (Sociology and Anthropology)

– Brand Communications: Rece Allen, Morehouse College / Upper Marlboro, MD (Journalism)

– Community Engagement in the Home Depot Backyard: Rhamsei Phillips, Spelman College / Atlanta, GA (Psychology)

– Community Relations: Bria Evans, Spelman College / Kansas City, MO (Psychology)

– Content Production: Lauren Thompson, Spelman College / Washington, D.C. metro area (Documentary Filmmaking, Art and Visual Culture)

– Corporate Partnerships: Anthony George II, Morehouse College / Dallas, TX by way of Bentonville, AR (Business Administration)

– Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Jayla McNeil, Clark Atlanta University / Gwinnett County, GA (Marketing)

– Graphic Design: Avery Butler, Spelman College / Baltimore, MD (Psychology)

– Internal Communications and Employer Branding: Alyshea Furman, Spelman College / Upstate New York (English)

Live Events and Entertainment: Amari Currie, Clark Atlanta University / Atlanta, GA (Supply Chain Management); Ashton Brown, Morehouse College / Irvine, CA (Psychology)

Player Engagement: Cedric Spain, Morehouse College / Augusta, GA (Psychology)

Sports Technology: Morgan Jackson, Spelman College / Marietta, GA (Computer Science)

Stadium Production: Sydney Dixon, Spelman College / Houston, TX (Interactive Media); LeManuel Donaldson, Clark Atlanta University / Seattle, WA (Mass Media Arts)

With more opportunities to come, the Falcons’ fellowship program is giving the next generation of leaders a real shot at breaking into sports and entertainment while highlighting the talented students at HBCUs.