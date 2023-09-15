Atletico Madrid superstar Antoine Griezmann has reiterated his long-standing ambition to conclude his illustrious career in the United States. He has firmly dismissed any notions of following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabia.

Griezmann's desire to play in Major League Soccer (MLS) has been a prominent feature of his career plan, particularly as he approaches the twilight years of his playing days at Atletico Madrid. Unlike some of his contemporaries who have been enticed by the financial allure of the Gulf State, the 32-year-old seems resolute in his pursuit of American shores.

In recent times, several MLS clubs have expressed their keen interest in securing Griezmann's services, a development that has not escaped the notice of Atletico Madrid. With a contract that runs until 2026, Griezmann's potential move may hinge on the receipt of an appealing offer.

While the Saudi Pro League has recently signed global football legends such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Sadio Mane, Griezmann seems unswervingly committed to his American dream. He articulates his conviction by saying, “MLS is still my goal.” This ambition aligns harmoniously with his lifelong aspiration to ply his trade in the United States, where he envisions relishing the competitive spirit of the MLS and striving for excellence, all while leaving an indelible mark at Atletico Madrid.

As Griezmann's storied career unfolds, he remains steadfast in his mission to etch his name in the fabric of football history, both at Atletico Madrid and potentially in the MLS. His desire to make history on American soil while continuing to deliver excellence at his current club underscores his unwavering commitment to achieving his dual dreams in the world of football.