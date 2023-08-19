Atletico Madrid are planning for the permanent exit of Joao Felix this summer. The Portuguese attacker is keen to leave the La Liga giants after being found surplus to requirements by manager Diego Simeone.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Atletico Madrid have not named Felix in the squad for the upcoming La Liga game against Real Betis. The former Benfica man considers it “impossible” to stay with the former La Liga winners. The 23-year-old is keen on a move to FC Barcelona, which he also considers “a dream club.” However, the Catalans are unable to make a move for him due to the complex financial conditions at the club.

Felix was fully prepared to stay at Chelsea if Mauricio Pochettino wanted him. However, the Argentine manager told the club that he's not part of his plans, just like Simeone. The 23-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Stamford Bridge, which proved disastrous. He only scored four goals in 20 appearances for the two-time Champions League winners. Although Felix proved to be a flop signing, his poor showing in the Premier League boiled a lot down to Chelsea's managerial instability. In his six months at Chelsea, the Atletico Madrid man played under two different managers but failed to have a permanent spot in the team.

After his return to Atletico Madrid, Simeone said he has no problems working with Felix but was prepared to let him leave permanently this time. The 23-year-old was booed heavily in Atletico Madrid's first game against Granada.