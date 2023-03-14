Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Only a month after the release of the original, plans for the development of Atomic Heart 2 have already surfaced.

This news comes courtesy of Twisted Voxel, who talked about the development in their post. They brought up journalist and blogger Aleksey Makarenkov, who uploaded a video a few days ago. According to Makarenkov, he was able to have a talk with Mundfish regarding Atomic Heart and its sequel.

According to Makarenkov, he expected Mundfish to only give a vague response if any at all. Instead, Mundfish “confidently responded” that there are already plans for the development of Atomic Heart 2. Of course, there is no information regarding when this will come out. They did, however, mention that they were currently working on DLC for the original game.

Of course, there were no dates given for both the sequel or the upcoming DLC. We will just have to wait and see if there will be any announcements soon.

That’s all the information we have about the sequel’s development. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.