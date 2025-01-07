Aubrey Plaza is speaking out after the death of her husband Jeff Baena. Baena died by suicide on Friday, Jan. 3. He was 47.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time,” Plaza's statement to PEOPLE read.

Baena and Plaza dated for a decade before tying the knot in 2021. The Parks and Recreation alum confirmed their marriage during her interview in 2021 on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“A lot of things happened during COVID for me. Yes, we got married. Big deal,” Plaza recalled. “We got a little bored one night. We got married and I’ll tell you how: Onehourmarriage.com. That’s real, look it up.”

“I created a very quick love altar in our yard. Facts of our love, little stones, smoke, fire. Things of that nature,” the White Lotus alum recalled at the time. “Then the man from Alhambra showed up in a Hawaiian shirt with a briefcase [to perform the ceremony]. … I can’t remember a lot of it, it was fuzzy. But I’m pretty sure it’s legal.”

Plaza referred to Baena as her “darling husband” prior to her confirming their nuptials when she commented on his Instagram post about their project Spin Me Round.

“So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to Italia to cause some more trouble,” she wrote at the time.

In addition to his partnership with Plaza, Baena was known for his writing and directing in Hollywood after working on films such as Life After Beth, The Little Hours, Horse Girl, and dozens more. Plaza starred in Life After Beth, which marked Baena's writing and directorial debut. The couple also worked together on the anthropology series Cinema Toast, which he created in 2021. Plaza made her directorial debut in the film.

Plaza, who played Harper on season two of White Lotus, spoke to GQ in November 2022 on how that character so closely related to her real life.

“This character is me,” Plaza told the publication. “It’s probably the first project that I’ve ever done that I’m like, whoa, this is really close to home. … I don’t have kids. I’ve been with my husband for 12 years. I relate to being in a relationship that has peaks and valleys, and going through a rough patch and comparing yourself to another couple that seems perfect.”