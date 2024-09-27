Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze, who's come under fire from former players like Bo Wallace recently, is giving the starting quarterback role back to Payton Thorne in Week 5 against the Oklahoma Sooners, per 247 Sports' Matt Zenitz. Redshirt freshman QB Hank Brown had started the last two contests, a 45-19 win over New Mexico and a 24-14 loss to Arkansas. Thorne, who began the season as the Tigers quarterback, initially lost his job after Auburn football dropped their Week 2 contest to the Cal Golden Bears, 21-14.

The No. 21 ranked Oklahoma Sooners will look to get back on track in Week 5 after a tough 25-15 home loss to the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers.

Quarterback flip-flop for Hugh Freeze, Auburn football

After Auburn football's Week 2, Freeze got into some hot water for statements made about his quarterbacks.

“After watching the film, there is a very, very short leash on us playing as poorly as we did at that position. It’s not always the quarterback. One interception he gets hit with poor protection, the other deflected off the receiver’s hand,” he said.

“I know the quarterback always gets a ton of criticism and it’s not always exactly them, but there are plays that we had that he’s expected to make that we didn’t make in critical moments. (Payton) has to produce for sure. Hank has been playing well this week. We just had one practice, I’m curious to see how they perform with the reps that are given.”

Bo Wallace, a quarterback who played under Freeze at Ole Miss, had choice words for his former coach.

“We’re approaching the point that he’s thrown so many QBs under the bus, that maybe no one wants to play for him??” Wallace posted on X. “His offense helped me tremendously put numbers up when I blew my shoulder out…. But why is it someone else’s fault every time there’s a loss ?? … but when there’s a win I watch the press conferences just to count how many times the word ‘I' is used… appreciate what he did for me, my son wouldn’t be playing for him tho.”

Expectations were already rather low for Auburn football entering the season. The team needs a quarterback who can protect the football and allow the defense to keep it close. Thorne hasn't been able to be that quarterback and the offensive line doesn't allow for much leeway to slow down pass-rushers.

If the Tigers can show up against the Sooners, even in a close loss, it would take a lot of pressure off of Freeze and put the focus back on the team.